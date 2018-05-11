New maternity facilities to benefit from FFTP beds donation

Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM

Minister Lawrence and Mr. Vincent shake hands during the handing over ceremony Wednesday. Also in photo are Health Ministry and FFTP officials.

New maternity wings at the Leonora Diagnostic Centre and the Diamond Regional Hospitals are among the facilities that will soon be outfitted with new beds compliments of Food for the Poor [Guyana] Inc [FFTP].

The needed support which was triggered by a request from the Ministry of Public Health, manifested Wednesday at a donation ceremony held at the Festival City, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown Food For the Poor Inc. Headquarters.

Directing attention to a container of 50 brand new beds, FFTP Chief Executive Officer, Kent Vincent, Wednesday said, “We have heard the cry of the people of Guyana and as usual Food for the Poor is always there and we will continue to assist with medical supplies, pharmaceuticals and whatever is needed.”

The crucial resources, he disclosed, were made possible through the generosity of donors in the United States and the immense work of Food for the Poor Inc. in Florida, which has been consistently giving support to Guyana.

According to Vincent, too, in a matter of months another 50 beds will be made available to the Ministry.

Receiving the items with gratitude Wednesday was Senior Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, who thanked the FTTP officials for responding promptly to the request for support. “Food for the Poor responded quickly to our cries for help for beds,” said Minister Lawrence as she revealed that in addition to the new Maternity wings, the beds will be distributed to other hospitals and maternity waiting homes.

“We are just about to conclude the maternity waiting home at the Amerindian Hostel in Princes Street [Georgetown] and some of these beds will go there too and we are very, very grateful,” said Minister Lawrence.

