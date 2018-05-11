Maths don’t match wid nuff of dem wealth

Jagdeo is not sleeping; in fact he not sleeping at he mansion wha he can’t account for onto this day. And he not going to de odda Pradoville house wha he seh he sell fuh $120 million but wha ain’t sell.

Dem boys hear is SOCU giving he sleepless nights. He expect to be arrested anytime soon.

This same Jagdeo got property all about, even in New York. He got a big property wha worth nuff millions in Queenstown. Then he got de one in Ogle and de one on Sparendaam wha got de $100 million chandelier.

Dem boys been doing de Maths and dem boys ain’t no dunce wheh Maths concern. Dem check he salary, dem check de tips he use to get and all de monthly allowances. De money can’t even buy one property.

Dem boys remember when he was suppose to do division of property fuh de divorce, he tell de judge that all he assets and savings amounted to $10 million.

He had to give he wife $5 million fuh de 50-50 split suh he lef wid only $5 million.

Dem boys want to know how $5 million can grow in just a few years into $50 billion. After all, nobody ever see he play chic chic or hear he win any lotto. That is why SOCU got him suh; he can’t sleep.

Anil seh every time Jagdeo shut he eye, he seeing Ashni and Brassington in handcuff. He like Trump. Every time one of Trump henchmen get pinch or de FBI raid dem office, he does go crazy.

Trump and Jagdeo got as lot in common; dem boys seh dem can’t account fuh a lot of things dem own and dem got a lot of things to hide.

Anil tell dem boys, dem had a secret meeting last night and de plan is to move de stocks to a new hiding place.

Talk half and send some sleeping tablets fuh Jagdeo…