Man kills ex-lover’s reputed husband in home invasion

An irate jealous secret lover early yesterday morning, stabbed the reputed husband of his paramour to death, after climbing through a bedroom window of the woman’s house, at Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten.

The man, Corwyn Arthur, reportedly became incensed earlier in the night after he had paid a visit to the home, and was asked to leave by the woman’s reputed husband Claude DeJonge who had also called the Police.

The man reportedly left but later returned to the house which he allegedly entered through an open bedroom window.

Commander of ‘E’ Division Anthony Vanderhyden said that there was an alleged murder which resulted in the death of 40-year-old Claude DeJonge called ‘Sonno’, a taxi driver of Lot 915 South Amelia’s Mackenzie, Linden

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at Lot 1074 Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The suspect has been identified as Corwyn Arthur called ‘Cross Eye’.

The 34-year-old man, who is reportedly unemployed, resides at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

According to the police reports, the scene was visited about 01:30 hrs by Detective Sergeant Thuknauth and a party of policemen. Enquiries revealed that the deceased had been in a common-law relationship with Tanya Samuels, a 35-year-old salesgirl of Lot 1074 Cinderella City.

During the 11-year relationship, the deceased reportedly would be back and forth between his home and that of the woman’s.

The suspect, Arthur, also had a secret relationship with Samuels, and would reportedly also sleep over at her home. The affair reportedly ended in December 2017 but the suspect continued visiting the home as a family friend.

Arthur visited Samuels’s home on Wednesday night and saw DeJonge there.

The suspect was reportedly smoking marijuana at the time.

Annoyed, DeJonge asked him to leave and an argument erupted. It resulted in DeJonge calling the police.

The suspect subsequently left the home but texted the deceased telling him that he would make his life “a living hell” for calling the police.

Later as DeJonge was sleeping with his reputed wife, the suspect reportedly gained entry through an open bedroom window.

He then reportedly dealt DeJonge three stab wounds with a knife, “I gon kill you; I want you soul; me gon murder you.”

The man’s reputed wife witnessed the entire ordeal, and it was her screams that alerted neighbours to the tragedy that was unfolding in their midst.

She also tried to restrain the suspect who threatened to stab her. “Is you cause that. I want he head, I get poison to drink when I done.”

The suspect then grabbed her hand and took her out the house telling her not to tend to the accused who was bleeding profusely.

However, the woman freed herself and the suspect made good his escape, saying he was going to drink poison.

Police who were alerted and later arrived on the scene discovered DeJonge lying motionless in a pool of blood, with suspected stab wounds to his neck, front left side shoulder and left side abdomen.

The scene was processed by ranks from the Crime Scene Unit, and the body was escorted to the Linden Hospital Mortuary. The body is at present at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

According to police, checks were made for the suspect at his home but he was not there.

There is, however, information that he is somewhere in the Wisroc backlands.

Arthur reportedly called a relative saying he was sorry for what happened and that he “gone to commit suicide”.

Ranks have been dispatched to the area and are in search of him.

This latest murder is reminiscent of another incident also in Amelia’s Ward earlier this year, which also involved a home invasion.

In that case, the intruder was killed by the reputed husband of his former lover. The Blueberry Hill, Linden man was fatally stabbed, after he kicked in the door of an apartment where the mother of his child was living with another man.

The invader was reportedly armed with a piece of metal.

The incident also occurred in Brezina Housing Scheme, Amelia’s Ward.