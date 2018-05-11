Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM

Hyman, Alleyne shine at Best of the Best Martial Arts C/ships

May 11, 2018

Dellon Hyman and Rodwell Alleyne turned in outstanding performances when the Best of the Best Martial Arts championships were held recently at the National Gymnasium. Hyman, Alleyne and Joshua Kellawan placed first in the Team Traditional Kata while Hyman, Alleyne and Osrick Haynes triumphed in the teams sparring. Alleyne took the first podium spot in the Self Defence while Hyman finished second.
Rohit Isri, Aron Sampson, Samara Sandford, Darren Carrol, Mustafa Arif, Joshua Kelaman, Dellon Hyman, Rodwell Alleyne, Khristian Cameron all placed first in the Traditional Kata while Joshua Kelaman placed second in the Freestyle Kata.
Aron Sampson, Arif Mustafa, Haynes, Junior Sampson, Kristian Cameron, Ulanda Hyman, Alleyne triumphed in Sparing while Hyman finished second and Carrol third. Alleyne placed second in the Free Style Kata.

