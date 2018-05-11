GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… North Georgetown to play Chase Academy to decide Georgetown District Winner tomorrow

North Georgetown will face off with Chase Academy tomorrow at a venue still to be decide

to determine the Georgetown District Winner of the 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL).

Action is expected to get underway at 10:00hrs; Chase Academy had previously secured winning points from Charlestown Secondary. Meanwhile, the three Georgetown Zone winners; North Georgetown (East Georgetown Zone), Chase Academy (North Georgetown Zone) and Charlestown (South Georgetown Zone) competed against each other.

North Georgetown Secondary School outplayed Charlestown Secondary to win by 68 runs at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Street. North Georgetown batted first and posted 115-6 off their allotted 20 overs, rain causing a delay to the start of play.

All-rounder Wayne Bollers stroke an intelligent unbeaten 45 (3×4) while Afelre Henry, who was run out 12, was the only other batsman to reach double figures. Bowling for Charlestown, Raymond Bandhu, Collin Smart, Kelvin Gordon and Ravi Hanuman took one wicket each.

Charlestown in reply, never appeared capable of overhauling North Georgetown’s score and were bowled out for 47 off 13.4 overs, four batsmen failed to score. Opening batsman Raymond Bandhu led with 24.

Bowling for North Georgetown, Shivanand Gossain was the most destructive with figures of 5-3 from 3 overs. Wayne Bollers supported well with his leg breaks, taking 3-11 from 4 overs while there was a wicket each for Michael Pooran and Mervyn Permaul; North Georgetown winning by 68 runs.