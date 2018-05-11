GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Essequibo Islands’ hold nerves to beat Parika Salem by four wickets

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with Essequibo Islands Secondary School defeating the Parika Salem by four wickets.

Essequibo Islands Secondary which is located in the Island of Wakenaam narrowly secured victory over Parika Salem Secondary at the Tuschen ground, East Bank of Essequibo.

The host team, Parika Salem opted to take first strike but were made to work hard for their runs, due to excellent bowling by the Essequibo Islands bowlers and some excellent fielding.

Parika Salem, whose players appeared to be in good form prior to this match, crumbled for 76 all out from 22 of their allotted 30 overs. Wazim Mohamed and Travis Christian made 19 each and were the main contributors with the bat.

Bowling for Essequibo Islands, left arm spinner Ryan Atkinson grabbed 5-12, while Gladewin Henry Jnr. claimed 3-11. In reply, Essequibo Islands suffered some hiccups as their calm and watchful batting approach, was slightly marred by the fall of key wickets at vital times. However, they managed to hold their nerves to reach home off the fourth ball of the 20th over, finishing on 79-6. Ryan Atkinson was the highest run-scorer for his team with 14. Bowling for Parika Salem, Shivraj Mohabir took 2-16 while there was one wicket each for Wazim Mohamed, Travis Christian, and Orlando Adulphus.

Essequibo Islands Secondary will now reach the winner of Essequibo Coast Zone in the Essequibo County District Final, on May 18.

Wakenaam Combine trounce Bartica Combine

Bartica travelled to the Island of Wakenaam to take on the host at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success. Wakenaam won the toss and decided to take strike, racing to 209 all out off just 25 of their allotted 50 overs.

Sachin Dindiyal slammed 52, Ricky Persaud stroked 41 and Fitzroy Retemiah hit 40. Bowling for Bartica, Hamel Lamb grabbed 3 for 41and Tevon Mc Pherson 3 for 54. Bartica struggled in the reply as Wakenaam bowlers maintained a steady line and were ably backed up in the field. Clearly unsettled, the Bartica’s batsmen crumbled for 123 off 18 overs. Hamel Lamb was the only batsman to display a high level of resistance with 56, while Trevon Mc Pherson contributed 18.

Bowling for Wakenaam, Ricky Persaud took 5-31 and Ryan Atkinson 2-12. Wakenaam Combined won by 86 runs.