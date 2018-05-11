GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships… Fitness Express takes tag as major sponsor

Faithful corporate partner Fitness Express of Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville has once again stepped up to the plate and taken the tab as the major sponsor of this Sunday’s Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediate and Masters Championships set for the St. Stanislaus College Auditorium, Brickdam.

According to a release from the federation, Fitness Express has been a major sponsor for events of the GAPLF over the years and has maintained that reputation.

Fitness Express’ Darren McDonald handed over the sponsorship cheque Treasurer of the federation, Colin Austin stating that it was the pleasure of Fitness Express to maintain such a commitment to the sport and more importantly, the athletes.

Austin expressed the federation’s appreciation to Mc Donald for their continued investment in the sport. Action on Sunday would commence at 09:00hrs but the weighing in will start at 07:00hrs.

The GAPLF is informing athletes that after 08:30hrs, athletes will no longer have the opportunity of weighing in which would mean non participation. Admission for patrons is pegged at $500.00.