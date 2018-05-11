Fisherman’s decomposed body washes up at Number 63 beach

The badly decomposed body of one of the murdered sailors washed up on the Number 63 Village foreshore, yesterday. He was identified by the tattoo on his chest as Gavin Outar, one of the missing fishermen from the April 27 attack in Suriname.

According to senior police sources, they received an anonymous call around noon that a body was discovered along the beach, entangled in shrubs. Police arrived at the scene shortly after.

The upper and lower limbs have rotted leaving bones visible.

The body was clad in a pair of cut off jeans.

The face was left with its skeletal structure. What was even more conspicuous was a tattoo on the left side upper chest that resembles an upside down axe and cross with a red ‘X’ above it. Some say that the tattoo is an anchor.

The corpse was photographed by authorities and taken away to the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary.

It is being reported that a few days ago, information was filtered to the Divisional Commander Lyndon Alves of a possible sighting of a body at the Number 36 Village shore.

A relative of a missing fisherman who was beaten, shot at and dumped overboard in the second pirate attack in Suriname waters had reported that he overheard some fishermen talking that they supposedly saw a body on the shore.

His information was given to the Commander along with a contact number for the relative.

It is unclear whether the information given was acted upon. It is believed that the very body that was found yesterday at 63 Village shore could have possibly been the same body reportedly spotted at Number 36 Village shore.

Additionally, the ‘B’ Division’s Commander said that because of the extent of decomposition, it is difficult to perform an autopsy.

Government Pathologist, Vivikanand Bridjmohan, visited the scene yesterday to have a look.

On Friday April 27, several pirates attacked four fishing boats, tying up crewmen, chopping a few of them and ordering others to transfer their catch.

One man witnessed his captain being trussed up and weighed with a battery and dumped overboard. Another saw his colleague’s arm being chopped off.

Five men survived by jumping overboard and swimming away. Days later another fishing boat was attacked with the captain killed and the others also dumped overboard.

Some 12 fishermen, all Guyanese, are still missing after the deadly attack that took place between the Suriname and French Guiana borders.