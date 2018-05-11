Female CSEC/CXC student and taxi driver busted with ganja at roadblock

Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM

A Linden taxi driver and a teenager who is set to be writing the Caribbean Secondary Examination (CSEC) through the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) was yesterday remanded to prison after pleading not guilty to having in their possession 26 pounds of marijuana.
Michael Bascom, a 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 1146 Phase ‘B’ Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden; and Reva Bovell, an 18-year-old student, of Obama Drive, Linden, both appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The allegation against the duo is that on May 9, last, on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, they trafficked 11.832 kilograms of marijuana. They both denied the allegation.

Remanded: Michael Bascom

Bovell was represented by Attorney-at-law Clyde Forde, who is his application to secure bail for his client told the court that Bovell entered Bascom’s taxi at Obama Drive with her purse only. He further added that there were multiple occupants in the vehicle.
However, Custom-Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, objected to bail being granted to the duo citing that they both give oral and written caution statements linking each other to the narcotics.
She added that the two defendants were the lone occupants in the vehicle when it was stopped by ranks at a roadblock where a search was then conducted and the alleged marijuana was discovered inside. The two were then arrested for the offence.
The Chief Magistrate, after considering the fact that the teenager is writing this month through to June, asked that she provide her timetable on her next court appearance.
Both defendants were remanded to prison and are expected to return to court on May 24 for report.

 

