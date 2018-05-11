Female CSEC/CXC student and taxi driver busted with ganja at roadblock

Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM
May 11, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
A Linden taxi driver and a teenager who is set to be writing the Caribbean Secondary Examination (CSEC) through the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) was yesterday remanded to prison after pleading not guilty to having in their possession 26 pounds of marijuana.
Michael Bascom, a 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 1146 Phase ‘B’ Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden; and Reva Bovell, an 18-year-old student, of Obama Drive, Linden, both appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The allegation against the duo is that on May 9, last, on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, they trafficked 11.832 kilograms of marijuana. They both denied the allegation.
Bovell was represented by Attorney-at-law Clyde Forde, who is his application to secure bail for his client told the court that Bovell entered Bascom’s taxi at Obama Drive with her purse only. He further added that there were multiple occupants in the vehicle.
However, Custom-Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, objected to bail being granted to the duo citing that they both give oral and written caution statements linking each other to the narcotics.
She added that the two defendants were the lone occupants in the vehicle when it was stopped by ranks at a roadblock where a search was then conducted and the alleged marijuana was discovered inside. The two were then arrested for the offence.
The Chief Magistrate, after considering the fact that the teenager is writing this month through to June, asked that she provide her timetable on her next court appearance.
Both defendants were remanded to prison and are expected to return to court on May 24 for report.
May 11, 2018Carlos Peterson, winner of the Heavyweight class and Ms. Junica Pluck who topped in the Lightweight category emerged as the Best Overall Lifters when Space Gym celebrated their 2nd Anniversary with a...
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
On Thursday, July 27, 2017 from his desk at Kaieteur News, Adam Harris said; “Freddie call Anil Nandlall, he wants to... more
There are two main problems associated with the work of professionals within the public sector of Guyana. The first is that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]