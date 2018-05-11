DEMTOCO must comply with tobacco laws – Health Minister

Health officials have sent a clear signal that the tobacco industry must comply with the tobacco control legislation which was enacted last December.

Led by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, health officials met yesterday with representatives and lawyers of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DEMTOCO) on the enforcement matters.

The meeting spearheaded by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, was convened with the industry to ensure compliance with the new laws. Health officials have stressed that no smoking in public places and public transportation must be observed while advertisements of tobacco products are prohibited.

“We are not hiding behind legislation. Instead, the intention is to move forward in a positive direction and have the full compliance of the tobacco industry,” Minister Lawrence stated.

According to health officials, the tobacco industry is expected to comply in detail with various aspects of this regulation.

The Minister detailed that any Act assented to by the President is “live and legal.” President David Granger assented to the Bill in July 2017; however, the commencement order was issued on December 15, 2017, by the Public Health Minister.

During the meeting, it was clarified that the industry will be restricted from advertising tobacco brands, promoting products with their brands and sponsoring events of any kind. Further, public display of tobacco products for commercial use is also prohibited.

It was also pointed out that since the law is already enforced, the clause that prohibits smoking in public places and public transportation must be observed.

Regulations from the law regarding the packaging and labelling of tobacco products will be issued by the Ministry shortly, giving the tobacco industry nine months to comply with the detailed regulations.

Last month, Lawrence informed Kaieteur News that the regulations remain on track to have the tobacco industry in full compliance with the packaging and labelling by the end of the year.

The legislation provides for a maximum fine of $10,000 for a person who smokes in a place where smoking is prohibited. Where the person commits the offence a subsequent time, the maximum fine is $20,000. No imprisonment is prescribed for the offence.

According to the stipulations, the Act provides for a ban on smoking in indoor public places, indoor work places and public transportation, and only in specified outdoor places including the premises of schools and health facilities, and places for the commercial service of food and drinks.

The Tobacco Control Act regulates where persons can smoke tobacco products in order to protect others from exposure to dangerous secondhand smoke, but it does not ban smoking.

Guyana has joined its Caribbean Community (CARICOM) sister countries, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica and Suriname by passing tobacco control legislation to safeguard the health of present and future generations from the devastating health and socio-economic effects of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke.