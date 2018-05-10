Woodpecker Products National Junior Tournament… Shomari Wiltshire, Makeda Harding register wins on opening night

The annual the Woodpecker Junior National Squash tournament began on Tuesday evening at the Georgetown Club with Caribbean Boys U-15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire beating Gianni Carpenter 11/4, 11/1, 11/2 in Boys U-15, while Makeda Harding defeated Aliyah Persuad 11/5, 11/6, 11/6 in the Girls U-17 category.

The age group tournament commenced with action in the Girls U-11 category when Christiana Fernandes eased past Safira Summer in three straight games before Malia Maikoo emerged victorious over Rylee Rodrigues 11/2, 11/3, 11/4.

Demetrius DeAbreu began promisingly in his Boys U-13 match against Nicholas Verwey and showcased his recently improved form by pushing Verwey to 10/8, but DeAbreu took the next four points to take the first game 12/10.

Verwey was unable to match the speed and placement of the more experienced player DeAbreu who won 12/10. 11/3, 11/4.

Aliyah Persuad, playing above her age category in girls U-17s with the seasoned Makeda Harding, put up a good fight after her short break from the game. Persuad kept up the rallies and put on the pressure to gain 5 and 6 points respectively in the first two games.

Persaud seemed to lose momentum in the third, earning only one point to dominant play of Harding’s 7, before a run of five points put Persuad back in the game at 6/7. Harding buckled down to win the next four for an 11/6 victory.

The Results:

Under 11 Girls

Malia Maikoo beat Rylee Rodrigues 11/2, 11/3, 11/4.

Christiana Fernandes beat Safira Summer 11/0, 11/4, 11/3.

Under 11 Boys

Louis DaSilva beat Grant Fernandes 11/1, 11/0, 11/1.

Chad DeAbreu beat Breno DaSilva 11/3, 11/5, 11/1.

Under 13 Boys

Ethan Jonas beat Lucas Persaud 11/1, 11/1, 11/3.

Demetrius DeAbreu beat Nicholas Verwey 12/10, 11/3, 11/4.

Michael Alphonso beat Mohryan Baksh 11/1, 11/1, 11/2

Under 15 Girls

Kirsten Gomes beat Monisha Persaud 11/0, 11/1, 11/1.

Abosaide Cadogan beat Teja Edwards 11/0, 11/1, 11/0

Under 15 Boys

Shomari Wiltshire beat Gianni Carpenter 11/4, 11/1, 11/2

Under 17 Girls

Makeda Harding beat Aliyah Persuad 11/5, 11/6, 11/6

Under 17 Boys

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Osmond Mack 11/2, 11/3, 11/2.

The tournament continues from 18:00hrs this evening and will be played every day until Sunday when the finals are contested.