Woodpecker Products National Junior Tournament… Shomari Wiltshire, Makeda Harding register wins on opening night

May 10, 2018 Sports 0

Makeda Harding

Shomari Wiltshire

The annual the Woodpecker Junior National Squash tournament began on Tuesday evening at the Georgetown Club with Caribbean Boys U-15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire beating Gianni Carpenter 11/4, 11/1, 11/2 in Boys U-15, while Makeda Harding defeated Aliyah Persuad 11/5, 11/6, 11/6 in the Girls U-17 category.
The age group tournament commenced with action in the Girls U-11 category when Christiana Fernandes eased past Safira Summer in three straight games before Malia Maikoo emerged victorious over Rylee Rodrigues 11/2, 11/3, 11/4.
Demetrius DeAbreu began promisingly in his Boys U-13 match against Nicholas Verwey and showcased his recently improved form by pushing Verwey to 10/8, but DeAbreu took the next four points to take the first game 12/10.
Verwey was unable to match the speed and placement of the more experienced player DeAbreu who won 12/10. 11/3, 11/4.
Aliyah Persuad, playing above her age category in girls U-17s with the seasoned Makeda Harding, put up a good fight after her short break from the game. Persuad kept up the rallies and put on the pressure to gain 5 and 6 points respectively in the first two games.
Persaud seemed to lose momentum in the third, earning only one point to dominant play of Harding’s 7, before a run of five points put Persuad back in the game at 6/7. Harding buckled down to win the next four for an 11/6 victory.
The Results:
Under 11 Girls
Malia Maikoo beat Rylee Rodrigues 11/2, 11/3, 11/4.
Christiana Fernandes beat Safira Summer 11/0, 11/4, 11/3.
Under 11 Boys
Louis DaSilva beat Grant Fernandes 11/1, 11/0, 11/1.
Chad DeAbreu beat Breno DaSilva 11/3, 11/5, 11/1.
Under 13 Boys
Ethan Jonas beat Lucas Persaud 11/1, 11/1, 11/3.
Demetrius DeAbreu beat Nicholas Verwey 12/10, 11/3, 11/4.
Michael Alphonso beat Mohryan Baksh 11/1, 11/1, 11/2
Under 15 Girls
Kirsten Gomes beat Monisha Persaud 11/0, 11/1, 11/1.
Abosaide Cadogan beat Teja Edwards 11/0, 11/1, 11/0
Under 15 Boys
Shomari Wiltshire beat Gianni Carpenter 11/4, 11/1, 11/2
Under 17 Girls
Makeda Harding beat Aliyah Persuad 11/5, 11/6, 11/6
Under 17 Boys
Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Osmond Mack 11/2, 11/3, 11/2.
The tournament continues from 18:00hrs this evening and will be played every day until Sunday when the finals are contested.

