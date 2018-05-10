UWSCC/Independence 3-Stage Cycle Road Race… Activade is official drink; over $400,000 at stake in this weekend’s action

Cyclists are gearing up to compete in the annual Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race this weekend organised by the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWSCC). According to club President Franklin Wilson, over $400,000 in cash will be at stake.

He disclosed that club recently held a fund raising bar-b-que specifically geared towards garnering funds for this weekend’s race and along with donations from some friends, they would be able to cover the proposed prizes.

Yesterday, Sueria Manufacturing Ltd. of Eccles Industrial Area, East Bank Demerara, under their Activade Sports Drink brand joined hands with UWSCC with their product being the official drink of the event.

Chief Executive Officer of Sueria Manufacturing Ltd. Frank Sanichara handed over a letter of commitment to UWSCC President Franklin Wilson noting that this is the start of what he hopes would be a fruitful partnership between the two entities and cycling.

”We at Sueria are very pleased today to be making such a contribution for an event which I have seen is around for many years. Cyclists need to be properly hydrated and Activade will help in this regard. We look forward to you guys having a successful event and we wish the cyclists every success.”

Wilson expressed gratitude to Sanichara and his company for coming on board to assist the riders, assuring that the event would be eagerly contested over two days with the cream of the nations riders expected to throw down the gauntlet to each other in the senior, junior and veterans classes.

Race Secretary and Vice President of UWSCC Joseph Britton disclosed that he expects a competitive event while informing that the second stage on Saturday afternoon will be a brand new route.

”The second stage on Saturday afternoon from 14:00hrs is set for the Homestretch Avenue/Hadfield Street Circuit where the riders would be traversing 16 times, approximately 25-miles. This is something new we are introducing and we are looking forward to this initiative being successful. We are also looking forward to residents in the surrounding area to come out and have a firsthand view of the nation’s best in competition.”

The first stage is set for Saturday morning from Ocean View International Hotel on the East Coast of Demerara, proceeds to Mahaicony and return to the place of origin for the finish; a distance of 65-miles with the start time set for 07:30hrs.

The final stage on Sunday would be contested around the Outer Circuit of the National Park when the veteran cyclists would start the action at 09:30hrs and battle for 10-laps before the seniors and juniors take centre stage clashing for 20-laps, a total of 55-miles.

Overall cash prizes would go to the top three juniors and masters (35-49 & 50&Over) and top six veterans, while stage prizes will also be presented to the top three seniors and masters 35-49.

Other sponsors on board are Mr. Oliver Young, Shameer Baksh of Universal Cycle & Auto Spares and Mr. Cleon Melville.