Unlicensed minibus driver jailed for eight years for two deaths

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday sentenced an unlicensed minibus driver to eight years’ in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Twenty-four-year-old Ronald Balgobin pleaded guilty then asked to explain the death of two passengers.

It is alleged that on April 13, last, at Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove minibus BWW 4542 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Yvonne Mohan and Ramroop Persaud.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question about 17:15 hrs, Balgobin who was the driver of minibus BWW 4542 was proceeding south along the Land of Canaan Public Road at a fast rate with about 15 passengers in the vehicle.

The court heard that while in the vicinity of the Masjid, Balgobin lost control of the vehicle which then toppled several times.

As a result of the vehicle toppling, some passengers were flung out the bus and onto the western carriageway.

The passengers were all picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The court heard that Mohan was pronounced dead on arrival, while Persaud was seen by a doctor and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient.

Persaud who received injuries to his head and neck died on April 16 while at the institution.

An investigation was then carried out and Balgobin was arrested and charged.

Balgobin in his explanation told the court that he was approached by a female who asked him to take her to Stabroek Market.

He added that he told the woman that he was not the original driver but she persuaded him and he decided to ‘take a chance’.

Balgobin said that while making his way back to Land of Canaan, he was in the process of overtaking a truck but lost control since a car was in front of him.

He added “I got caught up in a situation and this is on my conscience. I don’t want to be spending long on remand; this is really bothering me.”

The Magistrate after listening to Balgobin told him that it is a serious offence and the fact that he failed to exercise the five C’s of driving –care, caution, commonsense, courtesy and consideration, she was sentencing him to four years for each death.

However the jail sentences will run concurrently.

Balgobin was also charged for driving a minibus without a licence, breach of insurance and giving false information to the police. He pleaded guilty to the three charges and was fined $75,000.