Trafficking task force takes campaign to E’bo Coast

The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking has taken its awareness drive to schools in Region Two, on the Essequibo Coast.

During last month, with a focus to engage school age youths, a team comprising of Task Force members from the Ministry of Public Security, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Ministry of Social Protection, Ministry of Communities and Food for the Poor, spoke with Grade Nine and Ten students from Cotton Field Secondary, Anna Regina Multilateral and Charity Secondary.

The initiative is part of the Task Force continuing

collaboration with the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit at the Ministry of Social Protection to bring TIP awareness to school-aged youths.

“The awareness exercise was also extended to Affiance Village. The Police Trainees and the Police Youth Group, were exposed to Awareness Sessions held at Imam Bacchus and Sons’ Library for Villagers, and at The Richard Faikal Training College at Suddie.”

The Task Force said it was also present at the recent Essequibo Agro and Trade Expo in Anna Regina, where the public was provided with further information on Trafficking in Person with face-to-face discussions facilitated as individuals visited the both, and questions were answered.