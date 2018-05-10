Surinamese claims persons broke into his home, forged NIS voucher

Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
May 10, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
A Surinamese, who told the court that persons broke into the apartment where he was staying and forged a National Insurance Scheme (NIS) disablement pension voucher was charged and placed on $50,000 bail on Tuesday.
David Ally, 45, welder appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where two charges were read to him by the Magistrate.
The first charge alleged that between February 13 and May 7 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud he forged one disablement voucher dated May 7 valued $9,695 in favour of himself, purporting to show that the sum is $90,695.
It was further alleged that on May 7 at Brickdam, with intent to defraud he utter to Saskiea George, a cashier, a forged NIS disablement voucher valued $90,695, knowing same to be forge.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.
Ally in addressing the court stated that he came to Guyana and was working as a welder. It was while on duty that he sustained injuries to his hands and legs and that he is dependent on his disablement pension to survive.
Ally added that someone broke into his apartment and forged the documents.
Magistrate Azore after listening to the defendant placed him on $50,000 bail and instructed him to make his next court appearance on June 6.
May 10, 2018Cyclists are gearing up to compete in the annual Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race this weekend organised by the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWSCC). According to club President Franklin...
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
Did you read my column yesterday? Well please read it and you will see why I am not going to name the three owners of the... more
In May 2015, many young Guyanese voted for the first time in general elections. It must have been quite an experience for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]