Surinamese claims persons broke into his home, forged NIS voucher

A Surinamese, who told the court that persons broke into the apartment where he was staying and forged a National Insurance Scheme (NIS) disablement pension voucher was charged and placed on $50,000 bail on Tuesday.

David Ally, 45, welder appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where two charges were read to him by the Magistrate.

The first charge alleged that between February 13 and May 7 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud he forged one disablement voucher dated May 7 valued $9,695 in favour of himself, purporting to show that the sum is $90,695.

It was further alleged that on May 7 at Brickdam, with intent to defraud he utter to Saskiea George, a cashier, a forged NIS disablement voucher valued $90,695, knowing same to be forge.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.

Ally in addressing the court stated that he came to Guyana and was working as a welder. It was while on duty that he sustained injuries to his hands and legs and that he is dependent on his disablement pension to survive.

Ally added that someone broke into his apartment and forged the documents.

Magistrate Azore after listening to the defendant placed him on $50,000 bail and instructed him to make his next court appearance on June 6.