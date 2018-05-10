Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mechanic remanded for robbery under arms

May 10, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

Lloyd Gittens, a 20-year-old resident of the Tucville Squatting Area was yesterday remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan.
The father of one, pleaded not guilty to the charge that on February 16, last, at Tukeit Drive, Ruimveldt, he robbed Malachi Richards of one black bookbag valued $15,000, one J7 cell-phone valued $79,000, one wallet valued $2000 and a quantity of textbooks valued $52,000.
According to the prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield the incident occurred around 20:00 hrs while the victim was walking home from lessons. He added that the defendant confronted Richards with the gun and held it to his head, while demanding him to pass over the items.
He reportedly then fled but was later caught and charged.
Gittens will appear in court again on Friday.

More in this category

Sports

UWSCC/Independence 3-Stage Cycle Road Race… Activade is official drink; over $400,000 at stake in this weekend’s action

UWSCC/Independence 3-Stage Cycle Road Race… Activade is...

May 10, 2018

Cyclists are gearing up to compete in the annual Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race this weekend organised by the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWSCC). According to club President Franklin...
Read More
GCB Female 50-over Inter-County Cricket… Smartt leads from the front as Berbice claim fifth consecutive title

GCB Female 50-over Inter-County Cricket…...

May 10, 2018

NSC supports REO Inter Secondary School Cricket

NSC supports REO Inter Secondary School Cricket

May 10, 2018

Woodpecker Products National Junior Tournament… Shomari Wiltshire, Makeda Harding register wins on opening night

Woodpecker Products National Junior...

May 10, 2018

Hilbert Foster should be a prime candidate for a Medal of Service

Hilbert Foster should be a prime candidate for a...

May 10, 2018

Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

Athletes gearing up for GAPF...

May 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]