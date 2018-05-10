Mechanic remanded for robbery under arms

Lloyd Gittens, a 20-year-old resident of the Tucville Squatting Area was yesterday remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan.

The father of one, pleaded not guilty to the charge that on February 16, last, at Tukeit Drive, Ruimveldt, he robbed Malachi Richards of one black bookbag valued $15,000, one J7 cell-phone valued $79,000, one wallet valued $2000 and a quantity of textbooks valued $52,000.

According to the prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield the incident occurred around 20:00 hrs while the victim was walking home from lessons. He added that the defendant confronted Richards with the gun and held it to his head, while demanding him to pass over the items.

He reportedly then fled but was later caught and charged.

Gittens will appear in court again on Friday.