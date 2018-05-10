Hilbert Foster should be a prime candidate for a Medal of Service

The name Hilbert Foster is undoubtedly a house hold name in Guyana and more so the Ancient County of Berbice. This selfless individual who has dedicated his life to the service of his fellow human beings is a prime candidate to be honoured by this nation with a Medal of Service.

Ever since founding the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) back in 1990, Guyana and the Caribbean’s leading youth and sports organisation, he has been continually committed and has been guiding this club to greater heights with each passing year.

As a result of his astute leadership, Hilbert Foster has been the main driving force behind creating countless opportunities for dozens of youths who have gone on to represent Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies in cricket, the main sport at the club.

A brief look into the numbers in terms of players who would have made it at the various levels: 16 national seniors, 54 national juniors, 5 at the West Indies level and 104 for Berbice at all levels.

These are numbers which speaks volumes to the quality of leadership under Foster’s management at the RHTY&SC which has won three national championships, 54 titles in Berbice at all levels and 5 Guyana Club of the Year Awards.

What is also important to note is the fact that the club became the only youth and sports club in Guyana’s history to receive a National Award. For his unflinching commitment, Foster, in 2010 was bestowed with the National Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Among some of his other achievements over the years: He single handedly spearheaded the transformation of the Area ‘H’ Ground from a swampland into a modern sports facility by raising over $20M;

– Spearheaded the restoration of the Lower Corentyne Secondary School in 1990-1992 at the cost of over $4M;

Has been Editor in Chief of 25 publications of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Magazine and Television Host of over 150 TV Youth Programmes;

– Creator and Editor in Chief of Guyana’s First ever Youth Information Booklet and a 40 Page Booklet on the history of Rose Hall Town;

– Single handedly spearheaded the construction of the Hugh Desmond Hoyte Memorial Playfield that is used by hundreds of children and also the Rose Hall 175th Anniversary Monument;

– Raised funds to construct the Area ‘H’ Ground All Weather Court and a Charity Kitchen;

Spearheaded the donation of over $30M worth of sport gears, bicycles, uniforms, school bags, cricket gears to hundreds of youths and clubs across Berbice;

– Has organised programmes across Berbice that have benefitted youths, the elderly and less fortunate:

– Organiser of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club highly successful Say No/Say Yes Programme which targets 70,000 youths:

– As Chairman of the Berbice Cricket Board Special Events Committee successfully spearheaded the completion of over 1500 programmes/activities during the period 2008 to 2014:

– Elected President of the Berbice Cricket Board in February 2018 and has since transformed the state of the sport by raising funds for over 20 tournaments:

– Chief Organiser of the 175th Anniversary Celebration of Rose Hall Village in 2017.

Such has been the impact of Hilbert Foster’s work that he has earned the praises of his Excellency President David Granger who stated that he wished there were 10 Hilbert Foster’s in Guyana. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo would have also recognised Foster’s work along with his brother, Alex who is another selfless servant of his fellow human beings in the ancient county. Together, they are making an indelible mark in terms of their contributions to national development.

Hilbert Foster has disclosed that his Mentor was former President of Guyana and Patron of the RHTY&SC, the Late Hugh Desmond Hoyte who provided great support and advice to him during his early days as Secretary/CEO of the club.