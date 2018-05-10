Haslington man murdered, dumped in Mahaicony Creek

Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

A South Haslington, East Coast Demerara man who was reported missing a few days ago, was found floating in the Mahaicony Creek yesterday.
Dead is 39-year-old Seon Waldron also known as ‘Catty’. He was reported missing three days ago.
Waldron’s sister said she did not see him since Friday and was told by a cousin, who lives in the area, that ‘Catty’ had gone with a one-foot man to work in the “bush”.
She said on Sunday, the one-foot man revealed that ‘Catty’ was missing and he (one-foot) made a report at the Mahiacony Police Station. There were lots of speculations in the village about the one-foot man, since nobody knew his name.
Waldron’s sister said that after going in search of ‘Catty’ and not finding him, she made a report at Cove and John Police Station Monday night.
When they went back on Tuesday morning to do a follow-up with the police and were leaving, a person came and said that there was a body floating in the Mahaicony creek.
They then left and went to the location that they were told about and found Waldron floating next to a koker.
The badly decomposed body with visible holes was taken out of the Mahaicony Creek. An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning, witnessed by Waldron’s sister.
The man was said to strangled and had suffered blows to the body.

