Ganja-in-gas cylinders couple walks free

May 10, 2018
A couple who was charged with having126 pounds of marijuana in three 100-pound gas cylinders had the matter against them dismissed yesterday by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that Colin Denny, 37, and Malika Softleigh, 35, on November 15, last, at Lot 6 ‘C’ Tucville Terrace, trafficked 57.9 kilograms of cannabis.
Magistrate Latchman dismissed the matter against the couple on the grounds that the evidence by the prosecution witnesses was discredited. And some of the witnesses failed to show up despite summons and messages being sent to them.
The Magistrate further told the court that Custom Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, failed to prove her case beyond reasonable doubt.
The defendants were represented by Attorney-at-Law James Bond. On November 15, last year, CANU ranks, acting on an intelligence report went to the Tucville address where they found three 100-pound gas cylinders.
Reports indicated that the cylinders were purchased by Softleigh and sent to Berbice and returned to Georgetown at the Tucville, Georgetown home of Softleigh’s cousins.
It was there that the cylinders were cut open and mud was found stuffed into the bottom along with black plastic.
When the plastic parcels were removed several packets of transparent packages containing leaves, seeds and stems were discovered.
As a result, all the occupants in the home at the time were arrested. During Bond’s contentions in a no-case submission, he had told the court that there is no way, shape or form that his clients can be called on to lead a defence since the evidence produced by the prosecution is tenuous.
According to Bond, there is no evidence, “not even circumstantial evidence” to support that his clients were in possession of a narcotic substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Bond disclosed that the prosecution’s evidence points to one Elizabeth Softleigh having control of the gas cylinders, which were later found to have contained marijuana.
