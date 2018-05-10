Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ganja-in-gas cylinders couple walks free

May 10, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

A couple who was charged with having126 pounds of marijuana in three 100-pound gas cylinders had the matter against them dismissed yesterday by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that Colin Denny, 37, and Malika Softleigh, 35, on November 15, last, at Lot 6 ‘C’ Tucville Terrace, trafficked 57.9 kilograms of cannabis.
Magistrate Latchman dismissed the matter against the couple on the grounds that the evidence by the prosecution witnesses was discredited. And some of the witnesses failed to show up despite summons and messages being sent to them.
The Magistrate further told the court that Custom Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, failed to prove her case beyond reasonable doubt.
The defendants were represented by Attorney-at-Law James Bond. On November 15, last year, CANU ranks, acting on an intelligence report went to the Tucville address where they found three 100-pound gas cylinders.
Reports indicated that the cylinders were purchased by Softleigh and sent to Berbice and returned to Georgetown at the Tucville, Georgetown home of Softleigh’s cousins.
It was there that the cylinders were cut open and mud was found stuffed into the bottom along with black plastic.
When the plastic parcels were removed several packets of transparent packages containing leaves, seeds and stems were discovered.
As a result, all the occupants in the home at the time were arrested. During Bond’s contentions in a no-case submission, he had told the court that there is no way, shape or form that his clients can be called on to lead a defence since the evidence produced by the prosecution is tenuous.
According to Bond, there is no evidence, “not even circumstantial evidence” to support that his clients were in possession of a narcotic substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Bond disclosed that the prosecution’s evidence points to one Elizabeth Softleigh having control of the gas cylinders, which were later found to have contained marijuana.

More in this category

Sports

UWSCC/Independence 3-Stage Cycle Road Race… Activade is official drink; over $400,000 at stake in this weekend’s action

UWSCC/Independence 3-Stage Cycle Road Race… Activade is...

May 10, 2018

Cyclists are gearing up to compete in the annual Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race this weekend organised by the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWSCC). According to club President Franklin...
Read More
GCB Female 50-over Inter-County Cricket… Smartt leads from the front as Berbice claim fifth consecutive title

GCB Female 50-over Inter-County Cricket…...

May 10, 2018

NSC supports REO Inter Secondary School Cricket

NSC supports REO Inter Secondary School Cricket

May 10, 2018

Woodpecker Products National Junior Tournament… Shomari Wiltshire, Makeda Harding register wins on opening night

Woodpecker Products National Junior...

May 10, 2018

Hilbert Foster should be a prime candidate for a Medal of Service

Hilbert Foster should be a prime candidate for a...

May 10, 2018

Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

Athletes gearing up for GAPF...

May 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]