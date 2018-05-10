Enterprise Busta SC win ECCCC/D&E Tent Rental inaugural 10/10 cricket

Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
Enterprise Busta Sports Club defeated Lusignan SC by six wickets in the final of the Enmore C.C.C.C/D&E Tent Rental sponsored 10/10 cricket competition last Saturday at the Enmore Community Centre ground.
Batting first Lusignan SC were restricted to 62 for 8, with Vivian Albert taking three wickets for 21 runs. Enterprise Busta SC made light work of the target with four deliveries to spare with Baskar Yadram scoring an unbeaten 25 (2×6 and 1×4), Rajendra Chandrika 17 and Zaheer Mohamed 12 not out. Vivian Albert was adjudged the man-of-the match. Enterprise Busta SC received a trophy and $30,000.
Earlier Lusignan Sc defetaed Ogle CC whilst Enterprise Busta SC defeated Paradise SC in semi-finals.
May 10, 2018Cyclists are gearing up to compete in the annual Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race this weekend organised by the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWSCC). According to club President Franklin...
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
Did you read my column yesterday? Well please read it and you will see why I am not going to name the three owners of the... more
In May 2015, many young Guyanese voted for the first time in general elections. It must have been quite an experience for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]