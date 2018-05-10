Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

Enterprise Busta SC win ECCCC/D&E Tent Rental inaugural 10/10 cricket

Enterprise SC captain Richard Mangal (right) accepts the winner’s trophy and cash prize from Mr. Bheemraj Ramkelawan – ECCCC Secretary.

Enterprise Busta Sports Club defeated Lusignan SC by six wickets in the final of the Enmore C.C.C.C/D&E Tent Rental sponsored 10/10 cricket competition last Saturday at the Enmore Community Centre ground.
Batting first Lusignan SC were restricted to 62 for 8, with Vivian Albert taking three wickets for 21 runs. Enterprise Busta SC made light work of the target with four deliveries to spare with Baskar Yadram scoring an unbeaten 25 (2×6 and 1×4), Rajendra Chandrika 17 and Zaheer Mohamed 12 not out. Vivian Albert was adjudged the man-of-the match. Enterprise Busta SC received a trophy and $30,000.
Earlier Lusignan Sc defetaed Ogle CC whilst Enterprise Busta SC defeated Paradise SC in semi-finals.

The victorious Enterprise Busta SC

