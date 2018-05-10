Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM

ECCC assists Buxton CC

Members of the Buxton CC accept the net from Anil Persaud of ECCC.

East Coast Cricket Committee (ECCC) recently made a donation to Buxton Cricket Club at a simple ceremony held at Enmore Community Centre ground.
Anil Persaud of ECCC presented cricket nets to members of the Club which will assist with their development. Persaud urged the players to make full use of the nets and encourage the youths to take the game seriously.

