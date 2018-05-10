Center Boy claim Yadram dominoes title

Latest update May 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
Center Boy chalked up 79 games to win the final of the Seemangal Yadram dominoes competition which was contested recently at Enterprise Community Centre. 911 took the runner up spot with 60 games, while Pick Up finished third on 45.
Devanand Mangal was named player-of-the- tournament, while the winning team received a trophy and $30,000.
