Buxton Carl Hooper loose low scoring thriller against Enmore

Clive Andries

On a day marred by intermittent showers, Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club lost to Enmore by two wickets in a low scoring thriller on Sunday at the Enmore ground in the opening round of the BS T20 tournament on the East Coast of Demerara.
Led by 19 from former National U-19 off-spinner Clive Andries who also represented Guyana in Football, Buxton fell for 62 from 19 overs after electing bat. Buxton slumped to 10-4 in the 5th over and when Andries was trapped LBW at 40-5, the rest of the batting unit could only muster 22 runs.
Pacer R. Singh had 5-12, while C. Suraj (2-7) and National leg-spinner Amir Khan (2-15) did the damage with the ball for Enmore who recovered from 22-7 in 8.1 overs to reach 70-8. Number nine batsman N. Gobin went on the attack and plundered 25 runs in a brave effort that saw the crowd cheering in what turned out to be a game changing innings in a fantastic low scoring encounter. Andre McFarlane (3-11) and Travis Gilbert (2-11) bowled well for the Buxtonians.

