Brazzy nearly shut down de court chute

Old people always got a saying that happy living nah long life. When a man sit down and eat everything in sight he does smile because he does feel good.

Give him de same luxury every day and he gun tell you that he happy. When Brazzy, de fat crook, lef Guyana he didn’t have no stress except when he think bout de jail.

He is one of dem people when dem nervous dem does eat. Dem boys seh he prappa eat because he come home bigger than when he lef.

This was a man who use to walk pun de seawall; he guh to Florida and all he do is eat and sleep suh he put on weight.

When he tun up in court de police had a serious problem. Dem didn’t have handcuff to fit him and when dem try to put on foot shackles pun him de things couldn’t fit he foot.

That is how dem had to use de foot shackles fuh he handcuffs. Dem had another problem in de court. When he had to lef de magistrate tell he that he got to go through de chute. That was a problem.

Ee lawyer see de situation and right away he call de fire service and tell dem to standby. De lawyer done see problems if Brazzy did slip in de chute—that is de inside step that does lead from de court to de lockups downstairs of de courthouse.

Up to today de lawyer was sweating because he self tell dem boys that if Brazzy did fall down in de chute dem had to get cutting torch to get him out. Nobody coulda go up or come down, just like Rainstorm in de school book. She was de woman who stick up between earth and sky. De sky people try to pull she up and de earth people try to pull she down.

She stick and every now and then she does cry. That is when rain fall.

Imagine wha woulda happen if Brazzy did fall and stick.

Talk half and thank de Man above fuh He mercies.