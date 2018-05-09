Tevendra John wins Labour day pools competition at Grand Central Bar

Latest update May 9th, 2018 12:56 AM
Grand Central Sports Bar and The Guyana Pool and Snooker Club held a 9 Ball Pool Championships on the 5th May. The tournament was a success with 26 participants fighting for the top 4 spots and to hold the trophies at the end. Coming out on top in ascending order were Jonathan Parboo in 4th place, Ryan Baksh 3rd, Steven Persaud 2nd and the last man standing and winner, Tevendra John, who carted off with the first place Trophy and the prize money.
The prizes were $40,000 for the winner, $20,000 for the second placed finisher, $10,000 third and $5,000 fourth prize.
This tournament showcased the skills of the 9 ball players Guyana has to offer. The organizers held the tournament to introduce a new standard of pool playing to Guyana, which by the tournament, was played with all the international rules and regulations.
Grand Central Sports Bar and The Guyana Pool and Snooker Club would like to thank all who came out to support this game and would like to congratulate all winners.
