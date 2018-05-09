RHTY&SC, MS expresses gratitude to 28th Annual Awards Ceremony Sponsors

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS on Sunday 29th April, 2018, held its 28th Annual Award Ceremony at the St. Francis Conference Hall in Rose Hall Town. The Awards Ceremony was the largest of its kind ever held in Guyana and featured the presentation of over $3M worth of trophies, medals, framed certificate, special prizes, gifts and donations to over 60 individuals and thirty organisations. Apart from its own Award Ceremony, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club hosted award programmes for Retired Teachers, Law Enforcement Officers, Teachers and Students of the Year, while eleven outstanding Guyanese received the Club’s highest award “The Dolphin Award of Excellence”.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster who spearheaded the organising of the historic ceremony along with Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu noted that the event was successful due to the support of sponsors and donors. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, he stated, is very grateful for the support from individuals, Organisations and Companies and would like to express gratitude to them.

The list of sponsors of the event included President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AH&L Kissoon Ltd, Colin Elcock, Ansa Mcal, Elizabeth Styles, Sterling Products, Naflico, Sueria Manufacturing, Namilco, De Sinco Trading, Fitness Express, Dr. Phillip Da Silva, Royal Jewel House, Starr Computer, Roger Harper, Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Kings Jewellery World, Food-for-the-Poor, National Sports Commission, MC Samaroo Grocery, Louise Nero, Metro, Paul Persaud, HA Snacks Co Ltd, Mings Products Service, The Gift Centre, John Lewis Styles, Peter Lewis, D.D.L, Ronald Williams, Factory Price, St. Francis Youth Club, Poonai’s Pharmacy, Gizmos & Gadgets, Bakewell, F&H Printery, Impressions, Dr. Barton Scotland and the National Assembly, Chief Brand, Gossai Law Firm, Bibi Travel Service, Nermala Hussain, Natasha Papannah, Mohindra Persaud, Nand Persaud Co. Ltd, N.A. Hamid, Terry Pike, L. Johnny, Ryan Tillack, Ramoo Funeral Home, Navin Raghoo, Rose Hall Town Nursery, Mahendra Algu, Devindra Ramdihal, S. Tulsi (Dentist), Guyana Beverage Company, Moonish Singh, Renwick Batson, Cricket Zone USA, 4R Bearings, GWI, Republic Bank, Odyssey Transportation, Guyoil, Sentinel Security, GMMC, Andrew’s Art, GPL, Bounty Farm Ltd, Mike’s Pharmacy, Scotia Bank, Paula Pereira, Hollis Schwiers, Dan’s Milk Powder and Valarie John.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would also like to express gratitude to the media – Kaieteur News, Guyana Chronicle, DTV-8, Stabroek News, Guyana Times, News Room, NCN for their coverage, while special mention must be made of Franklyn Wilson, Avenash Ramzan, Colin Bynoe Jnr, Claude David and Gregory Rambarran.

Our heartfelt gratitude is extended to our Patron, His Excellency President David Granger for his donation of $1M, while special thanks go out to Dr. Alstair Collins, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, Asst Commissioner Lyndon Alves, Regional Chairman David Armogan, GWI Chief Executive Officer Dr. Richard Van West Charles, Mohindra Persaud of Nand Persaud, the Staff of St. Francis Community Developers, Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs, Attorney-at-Law Arun Gossai, Roger Harper and all the special invitees who took time out of their busy schedule to be present.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would like to reassure all of our supporters and sponsors that we remain committed to making positive differences in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate.