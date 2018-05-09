Region Two RDC meeting adjourns again…REO fails to apologize to Councillor

The Statutory Meeting of the Region Two Democratic Council [RDC] was adjourned for the second time in two months, yesterday. The meeting was adjourned because Regional Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson, failed to apologize to a Councillor of the RDC.

Hopkinson, during the Statutory Meeting in April, insulted the Councillor after the Councillor questioned his ‘disrespectful’ attitude towards to Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt. The April meeting was adjourned when Hopkinson failed to apologize to the Councillor.

Yesterday, the RDC Statutory Meeting was again adjourned because Hopkinson refused to stand and offer an apology in the RDC Boardroom.

When asked by the Regional Chairman to apologize, Hopkinson said that the incident was one to be regretted. He did, however, fail to stand and apologize to the Councillor even when he was told to do so by the Regional Chairman. At that point, the meeting was adjourned.

Hopkinson, during an interview with this publication stressed, “Sometimes when you are a leader, you are placed in all kinds of position… I am not proud of what I did with the Councillor, but I spoke with him afterwards. But what I am saying is that I would not stand and apologise because this is normal parliamentary behaviour sometimes.”

The REO is also claiming that the situation does not require any public apology, and it should not be the basis on which an entire meeting should be adjourned.

He added, “I stood up and I said the matter is to be regretted. I allowed the better of my frustration to take a hold of me… but you don’t want the REO to stand up like a little child to say, ‘I am sorry’.”

Hopkinson is also claiming that the RDC body has been slow in its decision making process, and that it has been hindering development. The REO stressed that instead of adjourning over ‘petty’ matters, the RDC should be prepared to support.

As the friction continues within the RDC, however, key developmental matters within the region, which were supposed to be raised at the RDC, have once again gone unheard. They will now lie in limbo for another month.