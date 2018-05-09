Regal Masters, Success, Fisherman, Parika Defenders, E’bo Masters triumph

Regal Masters, Success, Fisherman, Parika Defenders and Essequibo Masters recorded victories when the latest action in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Crown Mining, Regal Sports, Ink Plus and Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop tournament concluded on Sunday last.

At Demerara Cricket Club, Regal Masters defeated Savage Masters by nine wickets. Savage Masters mustered 114-8 in 20 overs, batting first. Rudolph Singh made 26 and Herbert Gentle 17; Laurie Singh captured 3-17 and Fazleem Mohamed 2-18. Regal Masters then replied with 120-1 in 16.2 overs. Eon Abel slammed three fours and four sixes in an even half century while Rudolph Baker made 39 with four fours and two sixes and Mahase Chunilall 20 (2×6). Anil Rambarran had 1-12.

Success Masters got the better of HS Masters by six wickets. HS Masters scored 128-9 in 20 overs. Clyde Hoyte made 26 and A. Sookhda 18; Mark Fung snared 3-28 and R. Karim 2-22. Success Masters responded with 132-4 in 18.3 overs. Hakim Majeed slammed five fours and three sixes in scoring 52, while S. Budram made 26.

Fisherman Masters overcame RR Masters by seven runs. Fisherman Masters batted first and managed 134-9 with Troy Ramsaywack scoring 34 and Ramo Malone 31. Ron Ramnauth claimed 3-32 and D. Mohabir 2-22. RR Masters responded with 127-6. Khemchand Dindyal made 30 and R. Mohamed 25. Malone picked up 2-33 and Zameer Hassan 2-43.

At Parika, East Bank Essequibo, Parika Defenders took first strike and got to 167-4 in 15 overs. B. Singh struck three fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 72 not out, while Ucil Armstrong made 48 with four fours and two sixes. Essequibo Masters responded with 138 all out in 15 overs.

Essequibo Masters beat Narine XI by 37 runs. Essequibo Masters took first strike and made 134 all out in 15 overs while Narine Masters were bowled out for 97 in 15 overs in reply.