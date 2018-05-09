NSC’s AS&TP Primary School Cricket… Hauraruni Primary take Daniel Richmond Memorial title

Hauraruni Primary won both the Girls and Boys divisions when the 21st National Sports Commission (NSC) AL Sport & Tour Promotions ‘end of School Year’ Primary Schools Windball Cricket Tournament concluded in Upper East Bank Demerara to claim the Daniel Richmond Memorial Championships.

Hauraruni Boys, making their debut this year, reached 43-4 with Richmond Kanhai making 12. Yarrowkabra Primary could only make 33-3 in reply with Mohan Peters 10.

Hauraruni Girls defeated 2017 runners-up Saint Mary’s Primary who made 29-2. Hauraruni replied with 31-without loss with Kamale Agai (14) and Carlana Alexander (10) leading the way with the bat.

In the other Boys results: Camillie’s Institute Primary made 53-3 with Troy Gibson scoring 20 before Soesdyke Primary responded with 54-2 as Roupie Rajaram 26, Christian Haywood 11 led them to victory.

Timehri Primary made 46-6 with Richardo Thomas scoring 10 as Renaldo Malchand had 3-13. Supply responded with 47-2 as Kerwin Clarke got 16 and Richardo Waid contributed 10.

In the Girls results:

Timehri Primary reached 70-1 with Ranie Sewdath hitting 20 and Akeela Ramnjram 14. Camille’s Institute Primary were restricted to 33-5. Bindiya Herry had 2-2.

Soesdyke Primary made 36-5 with Mariah David getting 16. Maria Sukram took 3-6 and Akeita Thomas supported with 2-13.

Supply Primary were limited to 22-3 with Manisha Ramroop picking up 2-4.