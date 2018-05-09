No handcuff big enough fuh dat fat crook Brazzy

Every daag got he day…! Dem boys learn dat since dem small. Dem get big, not as big as de fat crook, Brassington, and Ashni, de shart scamp and now dem seeing dat saying come to pass.

Yesterday, de Waterfalls boss man call up de prison tailor and order two pumpkin jumpsuit fuh both of dem.

Stress mek Ashni lose weight. Ee own wife seh suh. De same stress mek Brassington had no control of he appetite suh he eat and put on. He wife also tell dem boys suh.

He get suh fat, dat de handcuff couldn’t fit around he two hands. Dem was too small. De police had to resort to a pair of foot shackle for his hands.

When dem boys see dat at de court, dem went right away to de same Marriott wha dem two build fuh Jagdeo and friends. Dem tek a good drink and laugh bellyful.

Dem boys laugh more bad when dem put dem in Rohee five-star hotel at de court. Dem reporters hear dem prisoners shouting, “Ohh, fresh meat come here boy.”

Dem prappa feel up Brassington and play wid he backyard. Another prisoner try fuh get fresh wid Ashni and he beg dem not touch he reverse gear.

De next one who going deh is Basil de Willie. He mekking a lot of out of court settlement. Dem boys believe he getting something out of every settlement.

On top of dat when dem reporters question him, he tell dem if dem can’t dance to his tune he will not be speaking to dem.

Dem reporters want to know since when he become a one-man band.

He is not de only one from Soulja Bai band who gon join Ashni and Brassington in Rohee five-star. Dem got others dat already thiefing and dem boys got de evidence.

Just like how dem boys expose Jagdeo, Brassy, Babbie, Ashni, Gerry and others in de PPP camp, dem boys gon expose very soon dem in Soulja Bai camp who already mekking dem hand fast.

Talk half and wait fuh when dem boys find new people fuh jail all dem crooked politicians.