million recovered in seized goods for year

– chicken, mosquito coil confiscated in latest GRA operations

The Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is continuing its fight against smuggling.

From January to date, LEID has been able to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars in Customs Duties, Excise Taxes, Environmental Levy and VAT, and fines. It has also confiscated significant quantities of commonly smuggled items, which include alcohol, foreign chicken and mosquito coils.

According to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), on May 2, last, following another sting operation on the Atlantic Ocean, officers intercepted a motor vessel containing hundreds of boxes of foreign chicken and mosquito coils.

The captain and two sailors who were on board the vessel were apprehended and taken into custody. These were first time offenders.

“However, many of the perpetrators are repeat offenders. Second time offenders will be liable to pay three times the duties and taxes as a fine. Third time offenders may be prosecuted and/or be allowed to pay three times the value of the item as a fine, as compensation in lieu of court proceedings,” GRA explained.

These offences in many cases also result in seizure of the goods and confiscation of the vehicles involved.

“The LEID operations exemplify the GRA’s commitment to deter, disrupt, and prosecute individuals who attempt to import prohibited items, and evade the payment of their fair share of duties and taxes.”

According to the authority, whistleblowers have significantly improved LEID’s performance and the agency’s revenue collection. The general public must be complimented in aiding the efforts in stamping out the smuggling activities.

For the year, GRA has managed to seize large quantities of cigarettes, alcohol and especially chicken in the crackdown.