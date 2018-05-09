GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise and Elegance Jewellery Tournament… Regal Masters begin with crushing win

The third week of action in the Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise and Elegance Jewellery Softball tournament saw powerhouse, Regal Masters beginning their quest for another major title on a winning note at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown last Sunday.

After their initial opening match against Albion Masters was washed out the previous week, the experienced side took on Savage Masters and trounced them convincingly by nine wickets.

With the ball, Regal Masters were led by the diminutive left-arm spinner, Laurie Singh with figures of 3/17 from four overs and pacer Fazleem Mohamed with 2/18 (3 overs) to restrict Savage Masters to 114-8 from their 20 overs. Rudolph Perreira made 26 (4×4; 1×6) and Herbert Gentle 17 (2×4; 1×6) as they desperately tried to get the big white ball away.

In reply, the Regal Masters top order made light work of the chase getting to 120-1 in 16.2 overs with opener Eon Abel clobbering four sixes and three fours to finish unbeaten on 50. He was supported nicely by his opening partner, Mahesh Chunilall who made 20 (2×6) before he was dismissed to make way for Rudolph Baker who sealed the deal with a rapid 39 not out (2×6; 4×4).

The tournament, which is organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL Inc), is being contested in two categories; the Male Open and the Male Masters for players 40 years and older with no entrance fee per teams. In the Open category, the small balls are being used, while in the Masters category, the big white ball is being used, while the format is round robin.

In other matches last Sunday at DCC, Fishermen XI made 133-9 (17.2 overs) – Troy Ramsaywack 34, Ramo Malone 31; Ron Ramnauth 3/32 and D Mohabir 2/22 beat R&R Masters 128 for 6 (20 overs) – Khemchand Dindyal 30 and R. Mohamed 25; Ramo Malone 2/33 and Zameer Hassan 2/43 by 1 wicket.

Success Masters 130-4 (18.3 overs) – Hakim Majeed 52 and S. Budhram 26 beat HS Masters 128-9 (20 overs) – Clyde Hoyte 26; Mark Fung 3/28 and Raymond Karim 2/22 by six wickets.

Meanwhile, over at the Hydronie ground, Parika Defenders 167-4 (15 overs) – B. Singh 72 not out, Ucil Armstrong 48 beat Essequibo Masters 138 all out (15 overs) by 29 runs and Essequibo Masters 134 all out (15 overs) beat Narine Masters 97 all out (15 overs) by 37 runs.