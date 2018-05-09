GNIC to provide state-of-the-art cutter suction dredge for NDIA by month end

By Kiana Wilburg

The Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) is constructing a state-of-the-art Cutter Suction Dredge which will form part of the mechanical repertoire of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

The procurement of the dredge contract was awarded to GNIC by the Ministry of Agriculture last September. The project cost is $329M.

GNIC officials explained that the Cutter Suction Dredge will be utilized to dredge the outfalls of drainage canals along the coast and rivers to alleviate flooding in Guyana. The date for completion and delivery is May 31.

Kaieteur News understands that this project consists of several aspects. The construction of the pontoon is to be done with dimensions of 96 feet in length, 26 feet in width and six feet in depth by GNIC’s skilled fabricators and welders.

Shipyard officials noted that Marine Grade Mild Steel was used in the construction .The pontoon was painted with approved Marine Quality Paints. The welding on the pontoon was also inspected and approved by Certified Welding Inspector Mr. GBM Corlette.

This newspaper understands that GNIC Shipyard Manager Mr J. Ramjag and Project Engineer NDIA, Mr K. Suerattan, were present in the Netherlands for the Procurement and Testing of Cutter Suction Head, Drive unit and Spud legs System. The representative from WATERKING Company will be in Guyana for training of use of equipment supplied.

GNIC has since submitted a bid for repairs to a number of pontoons for the Demerara Harbour Bridge. In the meantime, it has entered into a contract with the Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated (BBCI), for repairs to a quantity of pontoons. GNIC has completed one of the pontoons and it has been returned to BCCI.

CONTRIBUTION TO ECONOMY

The Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) has been quietly making quite a significant contribution to the Guyanese Maritime/Logistics Services and Manufacturing Sectors. This is according to GNIC’s CEO, Clinton Williams.

The GNIC official said that over the years, the entity has been celebrated for its unmatched capacity to build and repair Ocean-going and Riverain Vessels which include Coastal Trawlers, Cargo Boats, Tug Boats, Passenger Ferries, Pilot Launches, and Deck and Towing Barges. These are only some of the multitude of Marine Vessels built and repaired with the well-tested skills of GNIC’s Technicians and Engineers.

Williams noted that the current Dual Purpose Prison Launch ML TROY ‘W’ (as was the previous vessel ML Godfrey ‘J’) was designed and fabricated by GNIC for the Guyana Prison Service Authority in record time within international specifications/standards for less than 50% the price for such a vessel in the international market.

The construction of the ML Troy Passenger Cargo Vessel for the Guyana Prison Service commenced in May, last year, and was handed over to the Guyana Prison Service. The Twin Screw Passenger- Cargo Vessel has been designed for harbour and riverain service in Guyana.

It has accommodation for 80 passengers above the Main Deck as well as 60 ton cargo space below main deck forward of the engine room. It contains three watertight bulkheads which divides the hull into four compartments.

The Vessel was designed with a free running speed to not less than minimum 12 knots.

As for the agriculture sector, Williams said that GNIC recently fabricated and assembled the Stainless Steel Sluice being utilized for irrigation and flood control purposes for the East Demerara Water Conservancy.

He said that during last year GNIC fabricated and delivered a new batch of four Pontoons for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (East Demerara Water Conservancy). These are being utilized by the Ministry of Agriculture under the World Bank Funded Flood Control Programme.

As regards Maritime Transportation Sector, significant inputs have been made with respect to Dry-docking, Ship Repairs and Maintenance to Government Ferries, The Suction Hopper Dredge Steve ‘N’, Pilot Launches, GDF Patrol Crafts and Demerara Harbour Bridge Pontoons, etc.

For the Mining and Quarrying Sector, the GNIC CEO said that there has been the provision of Tugs and Barges for Inland Transportation and Logistics apart from Off Loading, Storage and Delivery of Bulk, Break Bulk and Containerized Cargo allowing for efficient project execution and production operation thereafter such as Guyana Goldfields.

In energy, he revealed that GNIC was responsible for the design and fabrication of Fuel Storage Tanks for Guyoil and other sectors as well.

Williams noted that Technical and Vocational Skill Development and Training in partnership with the Board of Industrial Training where skill sets were generated in the areas of Welding and Fabrication, Electrical Installation, Fitting and Machining is part of the company’s contribution to poverty alleviation and the empowerment of vulnerable youths viz: school drop-outs and those from depressed communities.

“This is quite apart and distinct from Cargo Handling, Stevedoring and Storage for Import and Export Cargo as Agency Representative for various International Shipping Lines.”

“With respect to the way forward, we are continuously engaging a number of vendors and service providers in the Oil and Gas Sector with a view to expand our services by Logistics and Storage for Pipes, other repairs and maintenance, on-shore facility for Supply Crafts between the Oil Rigs and the Land Based Operations.”

Williams said that GNIC believes that the movement in this direction will prove to be beneficial not only by expanding the company’s contribution to national development but also by providing increased employment through a new range of services for these Sectors.