GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Demerara FA… Mahaica edge Plaisance; Ann’s Grove and Victoria Scorpions draw

May 09, 2018 Sports 0

Mark Roberts – Victoria Scorpions FC

Trevon Adams – Mahaica Determinators FC

A Trevon Adams second-half hat-trick fueled Mahaica Determinators to a come from behind win over Plaisance Panthers by a narrow 4-3 margin when the East Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League continued on Saturday last at the Golden Grove Ground.
Plaisance Panthers took the lead in the 39th minute when Simon Hill found the back of the nets to break the goal drought in a keen contest and once this was accomplished the flood gates were opened.
Responding for Mahaica a mere four minutes after they fell behind was Trevon Adams with the first of his three goals in the 43rd minute. Plaisance restored their advantage and the lead with goals from Jamal Fraser in the 62nd minute and Stephone Millington in the 69th minute.
But any thoughts the Panthers harboured of staving off the lads from Mahaica for a win was short lived as Adams tucked in strikes again in the 79th and 85th minute, the final goal being the dagger that saw the Mahaica side snatching an exciting win. Eyon Fernandes scored the other goal for Mahaica in the 73rd minute.
In the other match, Victoria Scorpions came back from a two goal deficit to sting Ann’s Grove as they earned an equal share of the points in a 2-2 draw. Ann’s Grove had run away 2-0 into the lead following goals from Shane Higgins in the 15th and 48th minute.
But like Higgins, Scorpions’ Mark Roberts also fired in a brace in the 55th and 58th minutes much to the delight of his teammates and coaching staff.

