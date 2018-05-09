GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – EDFA … McPherson and Scott hammer a brace each as Buxton Stars flay Plaisance Panthers

Latest update May 9th, 2018 12:56 AM
Buxton Stars were large and in charge of their latest GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League match on Sunday last, inflicting an 8-1 drubbing on Plaisance Panthers as the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) leg nears an end.
The competition is being contested for the first time in the 9-MA’s of the GFF after NAMILCO, the National Milling Company of Guyana inked a 5-year contract with the federation. Action kicked off last year and due to challenges with the weather, many associations have had to put matches off since grounds were unplayable.
At the Golden Grove ground on Sunday last, a venue that is becoming the Mecca of the sport on the East Coast, Shamar McPherson and Shamar Scott each netted a double in leading Buxton Stars past the Panthers.
McPherson opened the scoring in the 9th minute and hit the target again in the 32nd minute, while Scott’s goals came in the 56th and 60th minutes. Other scorers were Shamar Kingston (22), Colin Wills from the penalty spot in the 62nd, Corwin Maxwell (68) and an own goal scored by Panthers’ Shamar George in the 70th minute.
Plaisance got their consolation goal off the boot of Azandee King from the penalty mark in the 46th minute.
