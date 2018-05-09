GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Friendship Secondary beat Soesdyke by 38 Runs

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with Friendship Secondary opposing Soesdyke Secondary at the GNIC ground in Woolford Avenue.

Friendship Secondary having won the toss, elected to bat first and cautiously notched their way to 114 all out off 16.3 of their allotted 30 overs. Middle order batsman, Adrian Lim top scored with 40. Rondel Kaltow was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 12.

In reply, Soesdyke stumbled for a meagre 76 off 14.3 overs. Lower Order batsman Noel Henry was the only Soesdyke player to reach double figures with 17. Bowling for Friendship, Rondel Kaltow had excellent returns of 4 for 7 from just 3 overs, while Damion Smith and Johnathan Jagdeo grabbed 3 for 26 and 2 for 20 respectively. Friendship won by 38 runs.

The GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL continued yesterday at the Lusignan Community Centre ground on the East Coast of Demerara, with Ann’s Grove and La Bonne Intention (LBI) the teams set to battle.