Differently Able Athletic Club expresses condolences for the late Dennis Burns

Founder and President of the Differently Able Athletics club, William France, along with members Anil Pereira, Andre Richardson and Richard Harris, yesterday paid tribute to former member, Dennis Burns, who passed away last week at the age of 55 years.

Burns, who only got married last year, ran four marathons in the USA and two in Guyana, according to France who was a close friend of the former army man.

Burns had lost his leg at the age of 21 years but that didn’t keep him back as he took part in many fundraising walks for the differently able; a total of 17 alongside France.

Among those fundraiser walks include the Skeldon to Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp at Ayanganna, which was sponsored by retired Bridgadier Joe Singh, and the walk from Linden to Mings Products and Services in Georgetown which was sponsored by Stanley Ming; both in 1996. Also among the late and compassionate athlete’s iconic fundraisers was the 36-mile walk from Supenaam to Charity in 1995 which was sponsored by Benny Sankar.

Guyana’s 50th Independence Anniversary walk in 2015 was the final walk that Burns took part in.

“We want to express thanks to the GDF for their support in ensuring that he (Burns) get a good send off,” France stated during an interview with Kaieteur Sport yesterday.

The funeral service of William France will be held at Caramel Seventh Day Adventist Church on South Road on Tuesday from 10:00hrs before departing for the burial site which will take place at Hope, West Coast Demerara.