DEVCON, SKI Constructions joins lists of sponsors for REO Inter Secondary Cricket

As excitement heats up for the inaugural staging of the RDC Lloyd W.P. Britton REO Inter Secondary School Cricket Competition a number of sponsors are continuing to come forward to lend valuable support.

Regional Executive Officer of Region Four, Ms. Pauline Lucas has dubbed the support given thus far to the competition as a perfect demonstration of a public private partnership which she stressed augers well for the holistic development of the region.

At a simple presentation ceremony held in her office, Managing Director of DEVCON Construction and Contracting Services, Nolan Lancaster presented a cheque for a significant amount to ensure the successful staging of the competition. Lancaster congratulated the REO and the rest of the RDC for what he said is an excellent initiative. “My company is very pleased to be providing sponsorship support to this initiative as we firmly believe that sports will aid in eradicating some of the social ills that has become dominant among many of our youth today,” he said. The Betervewagting native who has been an ardent support of a number of sporting initiatives and events pledged his continue support and assistance.

“We at DEVCON would like to assure you REO that we stand firmly in support of this competition and would like to assure you that our support is not a one off something, but it’s a well calculated investment in the youths of this country more in particular in Region Four,” the DEVCON Managing Director said.

Lancaster urged that he hopes that the students taking part would ensure that they remain discipline and demonstrate sportsman like behavior noting that an excellent effort and initiative can be destroyed if the students allows indiscipline to dominate the competition,” he urged

Meanwhile, Owner of SKI Construction Company, Alex Mahaica made a similar major donation to the staging of the competition. The Golden Grove based businessman thanked the REO for what he said is an opportunity for the business community to work together in providing sporting opportunities for the youths. “I am hoping that in years to come some of our futurecricket stars can proudly boast that their careers all started with this competition as it plays a critically important role in developing them,” he said. The SKI Construction owner stressed that he remains committed to anything that brings about holistic and general development declaring that with development everyone benefits either directly or indirectly. “With investment in our youths there are no losers as we all benefits and that is why my company stands ready to lend whatever support and assistance is needed as we recognizes that developing our youths is safeguarding our future,” hedeclared.

SKI Construction, which has been a regular and consistent supporter of the RDC’s social programmes, reiterated that the company will continue lending valuable support and assistance in ensuring that the region continues to achieve its ultimate objectives. REO Lucas in accepting the sponsorships thanked both DEVCON and SKI Constructions for their assistance. She dubbed the as being ‘great friends of the region’s pursuit of bringing about holistic development’, noting that their sponsorship will certainly go a very far way.

REO Lucas extended an invitation to the public to come out and witness the games stressing that all are free and open to the public.

Sixteen schools will contest this year’s competition which will see matches being played at the Enmore Hope and Lugisnan Cricket Grounds. The 40 over hardballcricket competition is expected to see a Region Four School boys’ team being selected at the conclusion of the competition. This is expected to see a number of inter-regional school boys matches with some of the other regions.