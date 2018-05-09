Campbellville man jailed for beating wife with rolling pin

Latest update May 9th, 2018 12:56 AM
With the current prevalence of domestic violence in Guyana, a 43-year -old man of Austin Street, Campbellville was on Monday sentenced to 18 months in prison for beating his wife with a rolling pin.
Collin Willington appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman after he was charged for unlawfully assaulting his wife, Jessica Fernandes.
On May 5, at their home, Willington dealt his wife several lashes about the body with a rolling pin after concluding that she was having an affair with another man.
The man retrieved the weapon from the kitchen area and assaulted his wife causing her to receive injuries.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that Willington usually beats his wife whenever his temper rises.
May 09, 2018The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) in collaboration with the City Council of Georgetown has successfully completed the resurfacing of the Burnham Basketball Court on Carmichael and...
May 09, 2018
May 09, 2018
May 09, 2018
May 09, 2018
May 09, 2018
This is one of the world’s most dangerous countries in terms of physical, legal, and political harm. In Guyana, there... more
On his deathbed, Cheddi Jagan had an epiphany. He signed a note saying that he would like his wife to take over from him. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]