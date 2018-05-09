Campbellville man jailed for beating wife with rolling pin

With the current prevalence of domestic violence in Guyana, a 43-year -old man of Austin Street, Campbellville was on Monday sentenced to 18 months in prison for beating his wife with a rolling pin.

Collin Willington appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman after he was charged for unlawfully assaulting his wife, Jessica Fernandes.

On May 5, at their home, Willington dealt his wife several lashes about the body with a rolling pin after concluding that she was having an affair with another man.

The man retrieved the weapon from the kitchen area and assaulted his wife causing her to receive injuries.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that Willington usually beats his wife whenever his temper rises.