Latest update May 9th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Burnham basketball court transformation completed

May 09, 2018 Sports 0

The new-look Burnham Hard Court

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) in collaboration with the City Council of Georgetown has successfully completed the resurfacing of the Burnham Basketball Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets. The project cost exceeded $10 million and included the upgrading of the lighting fixtures.
Head of the GABF, Nigel Hinds, noted that it was a costly initiative but it was well deserved since the Burnham Hard court has been home to basketball for many years and has even hosted many competitions thrown by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Association (GABA).
This is not the first hard court that has been rehabilitated by the GABF; the Vrymen’s Erven court in New Amsterdam Berbice was the first, earlier in the year. Like the Burnham Court, the GABF collaborated with the City Council (New Amsterdam) with the Federation footing all of the cost.
And, now, according to Hinds, a project that New Amsterdam hindered, they renting it for as much as $55,000 a night for local promoters host tournaments which is even more than the $50,000 which is charged by the internationally certified Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH)

More in this category

Sports

Burnham basketball court transformation completed

Burnham basketball court transformation completed

May 09, 2018

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) in collaboration with the City Council of Georgetown has successfully completed the resurfacing of the Burnham Basketball Court on Carmichael and...
Read More
BCB launches Mogu Mogu Inter-Secondary School Cricket with Sueria Manufacturing

BCB launches Mogu Mogu Inter-Secondary School...

May 09, 2018

Tevendra John wins Labour day pools competition at Grand Central Bar

Tevendra John wins Labour day pools competition...

May 09, 2018

Differently Able Athletic Club expresses condolences for the late Dennis Burns

Differently Able Athletic Club expresses...

May 09, 2018

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise and Elegance Jewellery Tournament… Regal Masters begin with crushing win

GSCL Inc./ Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise and...

May 09, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Demerara FA… Mahaica edge Plaisance; Ann’s Grove and Victoria Scorpions draw

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East...

May 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]