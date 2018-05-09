Burnham basketball court transformation completed

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) in collaboration with the City Council of Georgetown has successfully completed the resurfacing of the Burnham Basketball Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets. The project cost exceeded $10 million and included the upgrading of the lighting fixtures.

Head of the GABF, Nigel Hinds, noted that it was a costly initiative but it was well deserved since the Burnham Hard court has been home to basketball for many years and has even hosted many competitions thrown by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Association (GABA).

This is not the first hard court that has been rehabilitated by the GABF; the Vrymen’s Erven court in New Amsterdam Berbice was the first, earlier in the year. Like the Burnham Court, the GABF collaborated with the City Council (New Amsterdam) with the Federation footing all of the cost.

And, now, according to Hinds, a project that New Amsterdam hindered, they renting it for as much as $55,000 a night for local promoters host tournaments which is even more than the $50,000 which is charged by the internationally certified Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH)