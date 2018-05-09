BCB launches Mogu Mogu Inter-Secondary School Cricket with Sueria Manufacturing

“Every promise made to the Stakeholders of Berbice Cricket would be kept because the current leadership of the Berbice Cricket Board is passionate about the work we do. We commit ourselves to organising cricket at all levels, we have already fulfilled that promise in just over two months and to be honest, the county of Berbice ain’t see nothing yet as much more would be done in 2018 as we work overtime to return Berbice Cricket to the top.” Those were the words of President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster at the launching ceremony for another major cricket tournament for youths in Berbice.

The Berbice Cricket Board on Friday last joined hands with Sueria Manufacturing Ltd of Eccles, East Demerara to officially launch a 30-Overs Knockout Cricket Tournament for Secondary Schools in the Ancient County. The Tournament would be played by nineteen Schools in Region 6 and ten schools in Region five. The hardworking Berbice Cricket Board President who is spearheading a massive restoration Programme in Berbice Cricket, disclosed that apart from the Guyana Cricket Board, no other Cricket Board organises Inter-Secondary School Cricket and noted that Secondary School Cricket has been absent from Berbice Board level for a long while. The main objectives of the Mogu Mogu Tournament are to identify cricketing talents in the school system, to encourage schools to invest in the game, to assist cricket clubs to attract new members and encourage more youths (males and females) to play the game at the competitive levels.

Cricket, Foster stated has been at a standstill in Berbice over the last three years due to poor, visionless leadership and the lust for power by individuals who have personal agenda. Since his election as Berbice Cricket Board President on the 18th February, 2018, Foster has launched cricket tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Zone, Second Division and First Division levels, while numerous developmental programmes have been launched. These programmes include Cricket Academy, Award Ceremony, Training of Coaches, County wide Coaching, Annual Magazine, Educational Posters, Inter County Cap System, Inter County MVP System, Inter County Man of the Match Programme, Financial incentives for Guyana Junior Players, Assistance to Clubs and Tribute to Heroes among others.

The Inter School Tournament is to be contested by the following schools – Upper Corentyne Technical Institute, Line Path Secondary, Skeldon High, Tagore Memorial, Central Corentyne, Black Bush Polder, Winifred Gaskin Memorial, Lower Corentyne Secondary, Manchester Secondary, Port Mourant Secondary, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, New Amsterdam Technical Institute, Canje Secondary, Berbice High School, Vryman’s Erven Secondary, New Amsterdam Secondary, Berbice Educational Institute and Tutorial Academy in Region Six. The schools in Region Five are Rosignol Secondary, No. 8 Secondary, Ash Educational Institute, Woodley Park Secondary, Fraser Educational Institute, Fort Wellington Secondary, Bush Lot Secondary, Novar Secondary and Mahaicony Secondary.

The top two schools in both Regions would advance to the semifinals before the grand finals which would be played at the Albion Cricket Ground. All matches start at 11.00 hours while a maximum of two players would be allowed out of the thirty yards circle for the first five overs while five would be allowed out for the rest of the innings.

Foster expressed gratitude to Sueria Manufacturing CEO Frank Sanichara for his confidence in the Berbice Cricket Board, noting that Sanichara was already sponsoring the Countywide Magic Moments 20/20 Cricket Tournaments for teams in four Sub-Zones. He assured Sanichara that the School Tournament, which would soon start as the weather permit, would be properly organised and achieves all of its objectives.

Sanichara, in brief remarks praised the Berbice Cricket Board for the work it was doing to transform cricket in Berbice and stated that as a Berbician he was proud to play a part. He expressed the fact that sport is the best avenue to get youths away from crime.