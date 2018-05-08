WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short Range champs fine tuning rifles ahead of title defence this month

Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:59 AM

Dylan Fields leaves the 900 yards bank at the GuyanaNRA 150th, October 2017.

Preparations ahead of the defence of their respective Short and Long Range titles at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships (WIFBSC) is almost complete ahead of this year’s championships which will be hosted in the land of the ‘Flying Fish’ at the Paragon Ranges, Christ Church, Barbados from May 20, next.
Vice Captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore section, Dylan Fields has disclosed that practice session have been going well over the past few months and he is very pleased with the way things have been progressing.
Fields stated that adjustment would have had to be made to the team set up given the sickness and recovery of Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud who is on the mend following a brief period of illness.
”But what I am seeing with the team is positive and the morale is quite high at the moment. We have been shooting all ranges in the last few months but we have been doing team match simulations for the past two weeks.”
Fields also disclosed that there is one more session remaining based on the preparation plan and that is set for this Sunday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Meanwhile, the GuyanaNRA fundraising raffle is set to be drawn this Saturday at the Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., compound, 226 Camp Street, Georgetown. The raffle was originally set to be drawn on April 7th but the association decided to extend the time to this Saturday, persons who would have purchased tickets are asked to take note.
The following prizes are to be won: 1st (One 125CC Motorcycle – Jailing Guyana), 2nd (One 8HP Outboard Engine – Crown Mining Supplies), 3rd (One 503 Flat screen TV – Industrial Safety Supplies), 4th (One Refrigerator – Queensway Security) along with Ten (10) Consolations prizes. Modern Optical Service contributed towards printing of the raffle books.

