The power of the campaign promise

Dear Editor,

I hereby commend Peeping Tom for the column entitled “Promises, promises, promises. It was spot on. To expand on his enlightenment, I state that when politicians go on pre-election campaigning, it is their way of applying for the job of governing the country which belongs to the voters.

Their manifesto is their credential to indicate their qualifications for the job. The voting citizenry who are collectively the owners of the country then decide whom to employ for the job of governance. They use the powerful X to approve this employment.

During campaigns is the time politicians are being interviewed by the citizenry for employment and politicians make promises to do an excellent job. In other words the voters are the employers and the politicians are the employees.

Despite all the fluff, pomp and sirens, after being employed, they blank out the fact that the same X that put them in can also take them out if they do not live up to their promises. But as the Peeper said, blind loyalty breeds suckers.

Citizens X and Citizens Y have the power to choose by performance and not ethnicity or misplaced loyalty. Once this nonsense continues Guyana will forever continue in the sad state it is presently in.

There is a seriously sad joke making the rounds in America about Guyana. The American comedians say, “America’s got Johnny Cash and Bob Hope. Guyana’s got no cash and no hope.”

I implore my fellow wise Guyanese to prove this joke wrong.

Gordon Lewis.

Antigua.