Seeing corruption as the backbone of economic development

Dear Editor,

Last year Guyana ranked 100 out of 188 countries in the corruption perceptions index, with a score of 38 out of a maximum of 100 points, according to TradingEconomics.com. But this is good, compared to the seven-year average score of 27 under the PPP up to 2014. The highest score in 2017 was 89 points, by New Zealand.

The index is an indicator of perceptions of corruption in a country’s public sector. But the corruption perception index can also be seen as an indicator of what transpires in the private sector, since many elements of corruption in the public sector are derived from corruption within the private sector.

These range from bribery in the judicial system to under-reporting of income taxes and money-laundering.

A number of cases in our court system highlight the prevalence of this issue, and without a doubt also, our certified professionals affix their proverbial rubber stamp to the under-reporting of taxable revenues, not to mention the significant issue of legalizing drug-money and other income earned from illicit activities.

What is particularly fascinating is that over the two decades or so when corruption and money-laundering proliferated, and even today, few cases if any of tax dodging and money-laundering were ever successfully resolved in court. Evidently, Guyana’s tax-dodgers and money-launderers have found Guyana a true paradise.

Of particular interest, here, and one of the harsher realities we have to face, is that a few of our nation’s professionals occasionally prostitute themselves as paragons of virtue when our government’s corruption transgressions inevitably surface.

One can imagine the reason for these professionals’ face-off with Government on corruption is that they have probably been sidelined and aren’t receiving any gravy. Corporate social responsibility has now become central in the corporate strategy of these professionals meeting their businesses’ budget revenue targets, and is but a cheap, effective marketing instrument.

One particularly vocal government critic has spread his cards on the table by jumping on the PPP political bandwagon in the hopes of making a hit in 2020. Conversations with this individual would reveal that corruption, not governance, is the backbone of economic development.

According to him, America was built on corruption. Strenuous arguments are offered to substantiate this perception. He also speaks glowingly about Bharrat Jagdeo’s achievements, seeing corruption as an essential element to these.

Still another critic has tossed into the public domain the possibility of forming a political party. While this is undoubtedly another income-generating stunt, Guyanese are left to make up their minds about his proposals.

These outcomes underline the nature of some of our less virtuous paragons of virtue. Something has got to be quite not right with any professional who is willing to get into bed with the PPP and thinks glowingly of the ex-president.

Guyanese have had their share of the PPP administration’s system of corruption and money-laundering, all of which are copiously documented in the press. Its 23-year run has cost public servants and workers much ruination. Government under its administration will be no different in 2020.

Yours Faithfully,

Lance Cumberbatch.