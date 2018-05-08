Pearl store owner charged with vigilante murder of bandit

Yesterday, two years after a store owner shot and killed a bandit who tried to rob his supermarket, he was charged and remanded to prison for murder.

Fifty-nine-year-old Moses Singh appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on August 20, 2016 at Pearl Village, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Seon Clarke.

The man’s attorney, Latchmi Rahamat told the court that her client is sickly and recently underwent three surgeries in the United States of America.

She added that her client was instructed by a surgeon in Florida not to leave the country because of his health issues.

Rahamat further told the court that a gentleman claiming to be a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) went to her client’s residence in Florida and arrested him.

The court heard that Singh was then taken to the airport and handed over to ranks at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, where he was placed in custody.

The lawyer pointed out that immigration authorities in Guyana have no records of the alleged police officer who arrested her client, adding that it is something that needs to be investigated.

However Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that immigration records showed the accused entering Guyana alone.

The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor remanded the accused to prison and instructed him to make his next court appearance on May 17.

According to reports, on the day in question, 22-year-old Seon Clarke was shot dead by the accused while his friend was beaten by villagers after they managed to elude police officers.

It was reported that Clarke and his friend had plotted to rob a supermarket in Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, but their plans were quashed when the police showed up.

Clarke’s friend subsequently led police to where they had stashed a weapon and two cell phones.