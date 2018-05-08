Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pearl store owner charged with vigilante murder of bandit

May 08, 2018 Court Stories, News 0

Remanded: Moses Singh

Yesterday, two years after a store owner shot and killed a bandit who tried to rob his supermarket, he was charged and remanded to prison for murder.
Fifty-nine-year-old Moses Singh appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on August 20, 2016 at Pearl Village, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Seon Clarke.
The man’s attorney, Latchmi Rahamat told the court that her client is sickly and recently underwent three surgeries in the United States of America.
She added that her client was instructed by a surgeon in Florida not to leave the country because of his health issues.
Rahamat further told the court that a gentleman claiming to be a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) went to her client’s residence in Florida and arrested him.
The court heard that Singh was then taken to the airport and handed over to ranks at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, where he was placed in custody.
The lawyer pointed out that immigration authorities in Guyana have no records of the alleged police officer who arrested her client, adding that it is something that needs to be investigated.
However Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that immigration records showed the accused entering Guyana alone.
The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor remanded the accused to prison and instructed him to make his next court appearance on May 17.
According to reports, on the day in question, 22-year-old Seon Clarke was shot dead by the accused while his friend was beaten by villagers after they managed to elude police officers.
It was reported that Clarke and his friend had plotted to rob a supermarket in Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, but their plans were quashed when the police showed up.
Clarke’s friend subsequently led police to where they had stashed a weapon and two cell phones.

 

More in this category

Sports

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships… Miggins is Champion Boxer as GDF retain team title

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships…...

May 08, 2018

Stories and photos by Sean Devers The final night of GBA’s Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and climaxed in the wee hours of Monday morning with...
Read More
GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over cricket… Giddings all-round brilliance sinks E’bo to all time low – E’bo bowled out for 13 as B’ce win by 161 runs

GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over...

May 08, 2018

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short Range champs fine tuning rifles ahead of title defence this month

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short...

May 08, 2018

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

May 08, 2018

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World...

May 08, 2018

Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

Athletes gearing up for GAPF...

May 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • What legacy?

    The PPPC has been accused of departing from the legacy of Cheddi Jagan? What is this legacy that people speak of? Cheddi... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]