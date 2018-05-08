Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

Patrick Carl Holder, one of the founding members of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), was laid to rest yesterday after his funeral service at the St. James Church in David Street, Kitty.

He was remembered with a popular Radio time signal; ‘What time is it? Its Pat Holder time!’ along with his administrative contribution to motorsport during the ceremony.

When the iconic add was recited in the Church, it brought a smile to many faces for those who remembered hearing it on the local radio stations.

And that was one of many memories that were shared in a moving hour tribute as the last rights to Holder; a racer, racing administrator and family man.

Many of Holder’s friends through motor racing and other avenues were on hand to honour their fallen friend who had become synonymous to motorsport in Guyana.

He was remembered as an outstanding family man who often contributed selflessly to charity in their times of need.

Holder provided guidance to the GMRSC in the form of administrative and official duties for over 40 years between 1955 and 1998.

Among some of the more notable moves that he made while involved in racing included the decision to move the headquarters of the GMR&SC, then called the GMRC to the Thomas Lands and Albert Street facility.

His love for racing took him to all disciplines. It started through cycling at the teenage years but Uncle Pat turned to motorcycle racing after an accident prematurely ended his career.

He competed in Rallies, circuit racing and other forms of the sport in Jamaica and Barbados as well as Trinidad and also turned his interest to power boat racing as well and also had a stint in horse racing.

He later took over official duties as the starter of many races before passing the torch and retiring to the clubhouse, named after him a few years ago.