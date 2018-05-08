Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:07 AM

Is this a case of satire?

May 08, 2018

Dear Editor
I can understand Mr Persaud’s concern about the level of public spending by our Prime Minister and other Ministers of Government at a time when Guyana’s economy is not doing well.
However, I would like Mr Persaud to explain why he keeps referring to the PM’s wife as Lady Sita. Could it be that he is being satirical? Is he suggesting that she has such illusions of grandeur that she is encouraging or initiating this high level of spending?
I hope that Mr Persaud does not think this British courtesy title is the correct way to refer to the wife of a Prime Minister in Guyana. It is not even a correct way to refer to the wife of a Prime Minister in the land of our former colonial rulers, where “Lady Sita” would have to be the daughter of a peer (like Lady Diana Spencer, whose father was an Earl).
Even the wife of a “Sir Moses Nagamootoo” (and thankfully we gave up such colonial honours when we became a republic) would be “Lady Nagamootoo”, not Lady Sita. Americans, in an older republic than Guyana, refer to the wife of their President as “the First Lady”. But I have never heard any of those ladies referred to as Lady Michelle (Obama), or Lady Hilary (Clinton) or Lady Barbara (Bush). The First Ladies are Michelle Obama, or Mrs Obama, etc.
Pat Robinson Commissiong

