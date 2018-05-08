Is this a case of satire?

Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:07 AM
Dear Editor
I can understand Mr Persaud’s concern about the level of public spending by our Prime Minister and other Ministers of Government at a time when Guyana’s economy is not doing well.
However, I would like Mr Persaud to explain why he keeps referring to the PM’s wife as Lady Sita. Could it be that he is being satirical? Is he suggesting that she has such illusions of grandeur that she is encouraging or initiating this high level of spending?
I hope that Mr Persaud does not think this British courtesy title is the correct way to refer to the wife of a Prime Minister in Guyana. It is not even a correct way to refer to the wife of a Prime Minister in the land of our former colonial rulers, where “Lady Sita” would have to be the daughter of a peer (like Lady Diana Spencer, whose father was an Earl).
Even the wife of a “Sir Moses Nagamootoo” (and thankfully we gave up such colonial honours when we became a republic) would be “Lady Nagamootoo”, not Lady Sita. Americans, in an older republic than Guyana, refer to the wife of their President as “the First Lady”. But I have never heard any of those ladies referred to as Lady Michelle (Obama), or Lady Hilary (Clinton) or Lady Barbara (Bush). The First Ladies are Michelle Obama, or Mrs Obama, etc.
Pat Robinson Commissiong
May 07, 2018Silver Bullets defeated defending champions, Dave and Celina’s All-stars, 3-1 in the final of the Guinness street football competition on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac to clinch...
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
The past weekend (Saturday to be precise) marked 200 years since the birth of the German philosopher, Karl Marx. If I were... more
It is not the practice of this column to respond to criticisms, except where there is gross misrepresentation or the need... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]