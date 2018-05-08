Indian firm starts designs for new East Bank/East Coast link

An Indian firm is currently working to design a new roadway that will link the back of Diamond, East Bank Demerara to Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the consultancy services for the design of the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project (Diamond to Ogle) commenced on April 13, 2018.

The name of the firm was given as RITES Ltd., an Indian public sector company.

The duration of the consultancy is 10 months with the cost tagged at US$1.321M.

According to the ministry, the design will serve to reduce congestion and traffic delays by providing commuters with an alternative route linking the East Coast and East Bank corridors. “This will also alleviate traffic congestion within Georgetown, as desirous persons will now be able to circumvent the city. The design will also be integrated with existing roads which will allow commuters improved connectivity into the city and along the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara.”

According to the ministry, it is being planned that the new roadway will see five connections-

Ogle Airport Road, Aubrey Barker Road, Haags Bosch Road, Mocha Arcadia Road and Diamond Access Road.

The ministry disclosed that topographic surveys are scheduled along the corridors of the mentioned areas with citizens asked to cooperate.