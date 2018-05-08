Improvements in Guyana’s press freedom ranking

Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:04 AM
Dear Editor,
In observance of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2018, the Government has already assured its commitment in relation to the free flow of information in Guyana.
Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who also holds responsibility for information has already declared the government’s commitment to strengthening press freedom and to protect journalists, in keeping with the expectation of United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.
In his message, the Secretary General stated that “promoting a free press is standing up for our right to truth”.
Since the APNU+AFC Coalition Government came into office, Guyana has improved its press freedom ranking by moving up five places in the latest Reporters Without Borders, World Press Freedom Index. Guyana now ranks 55 among 180 countries.
The prime minister also highlighted that “Guyanese journalists are free once again to practice their profession without being subjected to state-sponsored physical attacks, terror threats to their publishing houses, or being branded “carrion crows” and “vultures”.
“No journalist has been prosecuted in recent years under any known criminal defamation law, or falsely imprisoned, tortured or killed in the line of duty.”
It must be noted that a stop has been put to the corrupt and indiscriminate distribution practices by the PPP/C administration of broadcast licenses to its political cronies and friends.
The reformation of Media Practices is a step in the right direction by the State and this is also commendable. Therefore, the media becoming the fiefdoms of vested corporate interests and political parties is something that is being cautioned against by the Information arm of the Government.
The Media must be seen as playing a constructive role in the promotion of National Development.
Best Regards,
Dillon Goring
May 07, 2018Silver Bullets defeated defending champions, Dave and Celina’s All-stars, 3-1 in the final of the Guinness street football competition on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac to clinch...
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
The past weekend (Saturday to be precise) marked 200 years since the birth of the German philosopher, Karl Marx. If I were... more
It is not the practice of this column to respond to criticisms, except where there is gross misrepresentation or the need... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]