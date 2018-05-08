Improvements in Guyana’s press freedom ranking

Dear Editor,

In observance of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2018, the Government has already assured its commitment in relation to the free flow of information in Guyana.

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who also holds responsibility for information has already declared the government’s commitment to strengthening press freedom and to protect journalists, in keeping with the expectation of United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

In his message, the Secretary General stated that “promoting a free press is standing up for our right to truth”.

Since the APNU+AFC Coalition Government came into office, Guyana has improved its press freedom ranking by moving up five places in the latest Reporters Without Borders, World Press Freedom Index. Guyana now ranks 55 among 180 countries.

The prime minister also highlighted that “Guyanese journalists are free once again to practice their profession without being subjected to state-sponsored physical attacks, terror threats to their publishing houses, or being branded “carrion crows” and “vultures”.

“No journalist has been prosecuted in recent years under any known criminal defamation law, or falsely imprisoned, tortured or killed in the line of duty.”

It must be noted that a stop has been put to the corrupt and indiscriminate distribution practices by the PPP/C administration of broadcast licenses to its political cronies and friends.

The reformation of Media Practices is a step in the right direction by the State and this is also commendable. Therefore, the media becoming the fiefdoms of vested corporate interests and political parties is something that is being cautioned against by the Information arm of the Government.

The Media must be seen as playing a constructive role in the promotion of National Development.

Best Regards,

Dillon Goring