Ignoring the local content promise

Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:07 AM
Dear Editor,
The oil giant Exxon Mobil has imported its own brand of cronyism to the shores of Guyana. In 2016, then Country Manager of Exxon Mobil, Jeff Simmons, is on record stating that the company will ensure local content accounts for 95% of its operations.
However, this promise to the Guyanese people is yet to be upheld. Further, what jobs are our people getting? Late 2017 and early this year, the company published vacancies for several positions for which a range of Guyanese would have been qualified.
These positions include Materials Management Coordinator, Media Relations Analyst, Community Relations Manager, Safety Advisor, Executive Administrative Assistant, Facilities Coordinator, Facilities Engineer, Logistics Analyst and Operations Support Analyst. These positions required a Bachelors degree in a range of disciplines including Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Management, Public Affairs, Communications, Information Technology, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering and Environmental Science.
These programmes are all offered by the University of Guyana and there must be hundreds of Guyanese graduates out there who would be grateful for these positions. However, through interaction at various expos it appears that no Guyanese were hired for these positions.
So, Exxon Mobil, were Guyanese actually hired for these positions?
Regards,
Emmanuel Gittens
May 07, 2018Silver Bullets defeated defending champions, Dave and Celina’s All-stars, 3-1 in the final of the Guinness street football competition on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac to clinch...
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
May 07, 2018
The past weekend (Saturday to be precise) marked 200 years since the birth of the German philosopher, Karl Marx. If I were... more
It is not the practice of this column to respond to criticisms, except where there is gross misrepresentation or the need... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]