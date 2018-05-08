Ignoring the local content promise

Dear Editor,

The oil giant Exxon Mobil has imported its own brand of cronyism to the shores of Guyana. In 2016, then Country Manager of Exxon Mobil, Jeff Simmons, is on record stating that the company will ensure local content accounts for 95% of its operations.

However, this promise to the Guyanese people is yet to be upheld. Further, what jobs are our people getting? Late 2017 and early this year, the company published vacancies for several positions for which a range of Guyanese would have been qualified.

These positions include Materials Management Coordinator, Media Relations Analyst, Community Relations Manager, Safety Advisor, Executive Administrative Assistant, Facilities Coordinator, Facilities Engineer, Logistics Analyst and Operations Support Analyst. These positions required a Bachelors degree in a range of disciplines including Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Management, Public Affairs, Communications, Information Technology, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering and Environmental Science.

These programmes are all offered by the University of Guyana and there must be hundreds of Guyanese graduates out there who would be grateful for these positions. However, through interaction at various expos it appears that no Guyanese were hired for these positions.

So, Exxon Mobil, were Guyanese actually hired for these positions?

Regards,

Emmanuel Gittens